Although in FIFA 22 there are quite a few important attributes for an attacker, the reality is that explosiveness is sought in terms of pace and decent attributes in shooting and passing, something that this version has plenty of. Mahrez flashback, whose Template Creation Challenge (SBC) we solve for you cheaply and without loyalty.

In order to get this card, you will have to solve a total of 5 templates, and it will be up to you to decide if the investment is really profitable (or not). Here we are going to give you a cable, and if you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

Cheap, Loyalty-Free Solutions to Mahrez Flashback Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22

Gold Template and Unique Gold Template

The solution to these two templates is reasonably straightforward. You can really bet on just about any minor league that has cheap gold players, so there’s not too much of a mystery.

In the example, for the Gold Template we use MLS players (the North American league), while the Single Gold Squad uses players from the English league.Below are two reasonably cheap options.

While the first template should NEVER cost you more than 5,000 coins, the second can run around 8,000 coins.



Gold Template Example



Unique Gold Template Example

Past and present

There is not much mystery here: a fairly cheap squad, with Ferran Torres as a Manchester City player. As you do not need a particularly high average, you should be able to get all the players for less than 8,000 coins.





In top shape

From here, things get a bit uphill, and since you need a TOTW player, you will have to invest a minimum of 12,000-13,000 coins to get hold of Arnold, which for the moment is still the cheapest TOTW card with good average.

The rest of the expensive pieces would be Henderson, Maguire and other players for which you should not pay, in any case, more than 4,000 coins. You will pay for the entire staff around 38,000 coins if you know how to move around the transfer market correctly.



Example In Full Form

Premier League

And this is when we get to the absolute nonsense of this SBC, because you are not going to leave you less than 100,000 coins in this team. It has VERY expensive players, like Ramos or Navas, and finding them cheap is not going to be easy.

The main problem is that you are going to need a mean of 86, so take heart with the search for “bargains” in the transfer market.



Example Premier League

The total price it would be something less than 160,000 coins, something that for many is too much compared to the rewards and the Flashback version that you will get.