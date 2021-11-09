The Player of the Month (POTM) awards in FIFA 22 identify the players who have stood out the most in their respective leagues over the past month, and Brouwers It has been chosen by the Eredivisie (the highest Dutch competition), so we have a Squad Creation Challenge (SBC) to get hold of it, a challenge that we solve for you with cheap options and without loyalty.

In the (rare) case that you have opted for an Eredivisie team you are in luck, and that is that you will only have to complete a template to get the player. Your average and statistics they are nothing to write home about, But if you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

Cheap, Loyalty-Free Solutions to the Brouwers POTM Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22

The good news is that you shouldn’t spend more than 10,000 coins in this template, so the player is quite cheap. As you have seen, there is a mix of Premier League and LaLiga Santander players, without any particularly expensive pieces and with cheap players everywhere.



Example

The only (and main) problem is that despite being a special card, this version of Brouwers is by no means a player who generates too much interest. You can find much more capable defensive midfielders for what the squad will cost you, and if you add to that the fact that the Eredivisie has practically no powerful players, things get quite complicated.

Either way, with the solution above you shouldn’t have to leave yourself too much money. Remember to stop by the web if you want to be up to date with all the cheap solutions to the FIFA 22 SBCs.