The first FIFA 22 Players of the Month (POTM) SBCs are here, and in addition to the Eredivisie Brouwers we have Squad Creation Challenge to get Le normand, central to the real society that you want to achieve (especially if you get it with cheap solutions that do not require loyalty).

This is a player with a average more than decent who, however, suffers a bit in terms of speed and passing. However, you will only have to complete two templates to get hold of it, two templates that are also really cheap to complete. If you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

Cheap, Loyalty-Free Solutions to Le Normand POTM Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22

Gold Template

If it’s not your first SBC, you will have done this template a million times. The most interesting thing will be to use players from some cheap league, as in this case the top American competition is. You should be able to get all the players for less than 4,000 coins if you have patience.

However, and if you have a good handful of gold players that you are not interested in Your Club, you can simply put them a little as you want, the only requirement is that they be Gold and that the total Chemistry exceeds 30.



Gold Template Example

Tactical Emulation

This squad isn’t particularly expensive either, and you’ll be using mostly LaLiga players to save money. You shouldn’t have to spend more than 7,000-8,000 coins in the template, especially if you have some patience and do not abuse much of the “Buy Now”.



Tactical Emulation Example

In summary, you are going to spend a little more than 10,000 coins to get a central POTM with a more than decent average. In our opinion, it is an excellent replacement for your LaLiga team, being able to serve as a refreshment player in case some of your centers are exhausted.