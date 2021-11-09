Getting an ICON in FIFA 22 is always joyous, and a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available to grab one Improvement of basic icon, and from here we want to help you by offering you a good handful of cheap solutions and without loyalty to this challenge.

There is a total of 4 templates to complete, and none of the 4 is exactly cheap. However, the reward is quite worth it, and if you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

Cheap and Loyalty-Free Solutions to the Basic Icon Upgrade Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22

Val. Headcount: 85

The first template already sets a bit the trend regarding what you are going to have to spend: the average investment will be about 70,000 coins, although for this you will have to arm yourself with patience and comb the market for a while.

Delort He is the most optimal 84 TOTW player for this squad, but you can try others if you have them.



Example Val. Headcount: 85

Val. Headcount: 86

As you need an average of 86, you have to invest in many expensive players who also give chemistry, that’s why you see Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos on defense. The four most expensive players they cost more than 20,000 coins, although from there the prices relax quite a bit.

You shouldn’t have to pay more than 110,000 coins total.



Example Val. Headcount: 86

Val. Headcount: 86

This template is quite similar to the previous one, and the only thing that makes it more expensive is the fact of having to use a TOTW player (in this case, Suárez). As you can imagine, not all TOTWs work, and you are going to need one that has a reasonably high average.

This team can go out for a few 120,000 coins if you have patience in the transfer market.



Example Val. Headcount: 86

Workforce rating: 87

Unfortunately, there are not many options here when it comes to savings. You are going to need Lewandowski, Oblak and Dybala for its high average, the rest of the players being reasonably cheap. At least, you will have to pay 170,000 coins in this team.



Template Rating Example: 87

This SBC has a total cost of half a million coins (470,000 coins, to be more exact), and for many the reward is quite interesting. If you want to start your journey as far as ICONS is concerned, this is a great opportunity.