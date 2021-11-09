We have two ICONS SBCs to complete in FIFA 22, and Okocha He was one of the chosen ones for this Squad Building Challenge, a player with some great Pace and Dribble stats who can fit in just about any squad (especially if you get hold of him with cheap solutions and no loyalty).

However, getting hold of him is not going to be easy at all, and you have to complete a total of 8 templates to get this ICON. The rewards that you will get along the way are not bad at all, and if you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

Cheap, Loyalty-Free Solutions to Okocha ICON Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22

Cream legend

The main issue (and price) with this squad is having to get a minimum of 50 chemistry and only serving unique bronze players. You can get this template for less than 7,000 coins, but you’re going to need to be patient.



Example Legend cream

New promise

Interestingly, the unique silver player equipment is cheaper than the previous one, and there is more “stock” to choose from. It shouldn’t cost you more than 5,000 coins, the only “real” complication being those 50 required chemistry.



Example New promise

First

For this template, a LaLiga Santander player base has been used (to raise the chemistry as much as possible), using Mitrovic as a TOTW player due to his adjusted price compared to other In Forma cards. You shouldn’t leave yourself more than 16,000-17,000 coins in this template.



First-rate example

The artist

The thing does not have excessive mystery: Hernández has been the player of the Bundesliga of the squad, while Simeone justifies your investment by your average. This is a surprisingly cheap template for what it could cost, and you can get it for a few 19,000 coins.



Example The Artist

Parisian quality

Beyond the player TOTW (Smith-Rowe in this template), since you need an average of 84, you have to bet on more expensive players than normal, such as Depay, Savic, Shaw or Trippier. The thing is starting to get more expensive, and is that anything that falls from the 40,000 coins it’s a good deal for this template.



Example Parisian Quality

League quality

The price goes on and on increasing, and is that every time they ask for more media for the templates (in this case, 85). That is why there are players as expensive as Verratti, Muller and Szczesny: All three have a fantastic bulky sock to achieve the goal.

You will not pay less than 85,000 coins for this template if you don’t have any of the players already in Your Club …



Example League quality

Val. Headcount: 86

To complete this template you will need the full Real Madrid midfield, as well as Ginter, the TOTW player that you will use to raise the average. The rest of the players are reasonably cheap, but you won’t pay less than 125,000 coins by the entire staff.



Example Val. Number of Staff: 86

Workforce rating: 87

How could it be otherwise, the last template is the most expensive of all. This time there is no TOTW player to include, but between Benzema, Haaland, Lukaku, Navas and others you are going to leave a real fortune to get the 87 on average necessary and the 55 of Chemistry.

It should cost you around 175,000 coins.



Example Template rating: 87

The total cost of all templates is again close to half a million coins (473,000, to be more exact), which is hugely close to what you need to shell out for the Basic Icon Upgrade Template Creation Challenge.

It is a bit up to you to decide if it really is Okocha version it’s worth so many coins, but its speed and dribbling are more than decent.