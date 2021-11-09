The first ICON Template Building Challenges have finally arrived! Klose has been one of the chosen ones, And despite having a good handful of SBCs, completing his statistics make him a great player for any FIFA 22 squad (especially if you get it with cheap solutions and without loyalty).

Getting Klose is not going to be a bed of roses precisely, and it is that the Teutonic player requires complete 6 templates, some of them with requirements that are not available to all pockets. If you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

Cheap, Loyalty-Free Solutions to Klose ICON Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22

Cream legend

The main issue (and price) with this squad is having to get a minimum of 50 chemistry and only serving unique bronze players. You can get this template for less than 7,000 coins, but you’re going to need to be patient.



Example Legend Cream

New promise

Interestingly, the unique silver player equipment is cheaper than the previous one, and there is more “stock” to choose from. It shouldn’t cost you more than 5,000 coins, the only “real” complication being those 50 required chemistry.



Example New Promise

Die roten

The most expensive of this template will be Atal, the chosen one to be the necessary TOTW player. Needing 80 chemistry, there are the odd more expensive player (like Ben Yedder), but in return you get some really cheap options in the rest of the positions.

You shouldn’t spend more than 24,000 coins in this template.



Die Roten Example

League legend

The trend is maintained, and it is that the only really expensive player in the squad is Elustondo, for being TOTW. You will use Hradecky as a representative of the Bundesliga, the rest being Spanish or LaLiga players (with the exception of Matip).

You can get this template for just over 21,000 coins if you look hard enough.



Example League Legend

League quality

The price continues to rise, now reaching 37,000-38,000 coins. The most expensive piece is Strap, A Series A TOTW with which you will get good chemistry with the rest of the team. Piqué and Digne are basically to raise the average to 84 without investing too much money.



Example League quality

Jump-Klose

And here is the most expensive template of this whole challenge, in which the most expensive piece is without a doubt Neuer, very necessary to significantly increase the average of the team (it costs around 50,000 coins ONLY him). In total, you will have to invest a minimum of 130,000 coins, so prepare yourself.



Salto-Klose Example

And that’s all. In total, it costs around 225,000 coins, quite a large outlay. You may be lucky with the envelopes they give you, but for many it is too high a price for this version of Klose.