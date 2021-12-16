In the last three months, we have seen how Movistar, Orange and Vodafone have engaged in an intense price war in fiber-only rates. First it was Movistar, then Vodafone, and lastly it was Orange who launched rates for less than 20 euros, with prices that have reached up to 14.50 euros. Has it helped you win customers?
The 16 of September, Movistar it lowered its fiber from 300 Mbps to 14.90 euros. He followed Vodafone the 4th of October with two offers of 15.49 and 20.49 euros for 300 and 600 Mbps, and finally Orange joined the October 15th offering 600 Mbps for 18.95 euros per month, and including the new WiFi 6 router, which has now gone up to 1 Gbps. Currently all the offers are available, but it is a mystery to know what will happen when the new year begins, since so far the registrations have not been all the “high” that was expected.
23,000 fewer lines in October for the big three
With these offers, estimates suggested that they were going to shoot the highs that the big three operators were going to receive. However, the first figures that we have known from the CNMC point to the opposite side, since even the big three have lost customers in October.
October was the first month that all three operators offered aggressive fiber offers. The figures for November may improve, but for now with those of October we can begin to see how the crazy fiber offers to Movistar, Orange and Vodafone have been working for them.
As we see in the graph, in October all the big operators have lost lines. Movistar has lost 3,335 lines, Orange 2,557, and Vodafone has lost the most with 17,125 lines, losing 23,000 lines between the three. The Movistar and Orange offers are more attractive, since Movistar’s is the cheapest and has no permanence, while Orange’s, although it has permanence, is the one that costs the least money after 12 months, and also includes a WiFi router 6 and 1 Gbps speed.
MásMóvil and the rest of the operators, the most benefited
However the total fixed lines in Spain has increased to a new record figure, reaching 16,089 million lines, of which 12.5 million they are fiber lines. Thus, we have a total increase of 30,000 compared to the previous month. The main beneficiaries of this increase in lines has been More mobile, which has added 18,715 lines in a month, and the rest of the operators, which added 34,235 lines. The «Rest» category groups together a multitude of small operators that are opening up more and more space in Spain, such as Finetwork.
As we can see, aggressive fiber offers have allowed the large operators to mask the decline in customers. In the case of Orange, the operator is approaching the end of the year almost flat, losing only 3,500 lines. Movistar has lost 62,778, and Vodafone has lost 110,774. MásMóvil wins 986,000 lines with the sum of Euskaltel, although without them it would continue to be the main beneficiary with an increase of around 250,000 lines. The rest of operators almost double their quota so far this year, going from 218,500 lines to 425,800.
In short, it seems that the temporary price offers have not managed to attract as many users as it seemed at first. Many prefer to maintain a fixed price for longer than to be changing operator, even if this can save them even hundreds of euros per year for simple portability.