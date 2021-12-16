The 16 of September, Movistar it lowered its fiber from 300 Mbps to 14.90 euros. He followed Vodafone the 4th of October with two offers of 15.49 and 20.49 euros for 300 and 600 Mbps, and finally Orange joined the October 15th offering 600 Mbps for 18.95 euros per month, and including the new WiFi 6 router, which has now gone up to 1 Gbps. Currently all the offers are available, but it is a mystery to know what will happen when the new year begins, since so far the registrations have not been all the “high” that was expected.

23,000 fewer lines in October for the big three

With these offers, estimates suggested that they were going to shoot the highs that the big three operators were going to receive. However, the first figures that we have known from the CNMC point to the opposite side, since even the big three have lost customers in October.

October was the first month that all three operators offered aggressive fiber offers. The figures for November may improve, but for now with those of October we can begin to see how the crazy fiber offers to Movistar, Orange and Vodafone have been working for them.