If last year at this time we knew the predecessor, a Galaxy A12 with good characteristics that have earned it a place among the most popular of the year, now there is an improved option. With even better features and a price that maintains the same line, this terminal can repeat play.

Entry range with superior touches

We cannot deny that with some of its characteristics we are talking about a cheap mobile, but, nevertheless, to make it more interesting, Samsung has added some extras that make it more interesting. Starting with the screen where we find a 6.5-inch LCD panel, point where it has been decided to add a 90 Hz refresh rate so that fluency is not a problem.

A smartphone that maintains the classic Infinity-V design with a notch in the shape of a drop of water. Its dimensions are 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm and the weight reaches 195 grams for a very large battery that it incorporates. Are exactly 5,000 mAh They offer fast charging, although this is not included in the box, at least in the first market in the United States.