If last year at this time we knew the predecessor, a Galaxy A12 with good characteristics that have earned it a place among the most popular of the year, now there is an improved option. With even better features and a price that maintains the same line, this terminal can repeat play.
Entry range with superior touches
We cannot deny that with some of its characteristics we are talking about a cheap mobile, but, nevertheless, to make it more interesting, Samsung has added some extras that make it more interesting. Starting with the screen where we find a 6.5-inch LCD panel, point where it has been decided to add a 90 Hz refresh rate so that fluency is not a problem.
A smartphone that maintains the classic Infinity-V design with a notch in the shape of a drop of water. Its dimensions are 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm and the weight reaches 195 grams for a very large battery that it incorporates. Are exactly 5,000 mAh They offer fast charging, although this is not included in the box, at least in the first market in the United States.
Inside it we have a chip MediaTek Dimensity 700 paired with a single option of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded with an expansion via MicroSD. In addition to 5G, it does not forget about NFC, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth connection, the Type-C input and a headphone jack. To protect it, on the side we come across the classic fingerprint reader.
Finally, the cameras have a lot to tell us, highlighting the 50 Mpx main sensor with F1.8 aperture that improves what was seen in the previous generation. In this case with an important company in the hands of a 2 Mpx macro lens and identical depth sensor. Ahead, the selfie camera is 5 Mpx and the video recording possibilities have not been revealed.
When can we buy it?
At the moment this presentation has been made focused on the United States for December 3, although sooner or later it will end up arriving in Spain if there are no changes in plans. To get hold of it, we can find it in black and blue, with a single memory variant, which part of $ 249.99, which to the change is approximately 220 euros.