Chavismo mocked and attacked Venezuelan refugee athlete Eldric Sella

The Chancellor of the Chavista regime in Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza (EFE / Rayner Peña / File)

The Chavista regime in Venezuela mocked middleweight boxer Eldric Sella on Tuesday, who cannot return to Trinidad and Tobago after participating in refugee status in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and accused the United Nations High Commissioner for the Refugees (UNHCR) to use it “ideologically” against the Caribbean country.

Eldric Sella lasted only 67 seconds in his inaugural fight on Monday against the Dominican Euri Cedeño, thus truncating the Olympic aspirations of this 24-year-old Venezuelan who in 2018 fled his country of origin to Trinidad and Tobago.

“The UNHCR show falls squarely on the canvas of the facts. I am sorry for that boy and for sports, used by bureaucrats and international businessmen to damage the image of their country “wrote the regime’s Deputy Minister for Anti-Blockade Policies, William Castillo, in a reply on Twitter to another post that includes an image of Sella defeated in Tokyo and the message “NOTHING better represents the Venezuelan OPPOSITION and Guaidó’s ‘Narniazuela’ than this photo …”. In addition, this post of Castillo was retweeted by Nicolás Maduro.

For his part, the Chancellor of the Chavista regime, Jorge Arreaza, responded to a tweet with the message “UNHCR seeks a country that receives the Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella” and pointed out that the boxer cannot be considered a refugee because he is not a victim of persecution and left Venezuela voluntarily. “This happens when Unhcr acts for political interests, without rigor. Eldric Sella is not a refugee, no one is after him. You can come home whenever you want. He migrated to Trinidad and could not be granted a status for which he does not apply. Unhcr used it ideologically against Venezuela “, he warned through Twitter, in a post that was also retweeted by Maduro.

Sella is one of 29 refugee athletes participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Venezuelan arrived in Japan thanks to the efforts of UNHCR, the International Olympic Committee and the granting of an American visa.

According to his father, Edward Sella, Unhcr is “looking for a country to receive” his son, because Trinidad and Tobago, where he has resided since 2018, refuses to grant him a visa due to the expiration of his passport. “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago says it does not have a valid document to grant the visa because the document is not valid,” said Sella Sr.

The United Nations refugee agency said Tuesday that it seeks to help the boxer who fought in the Tokyo Games as part of the Olympic Refugee Team. “Unhcr is in talks to evaluate the most appropriate solution for Eldric Sella and his family”an agency spokesman said in an email, adding that he could not provide further details for confidentiality reasons.

In Trinidad, Sella had several odd jobs to earn a living. He trained in boxing with his father, who left Venezuela to join him in 2019.

With information from EFE and Reuters

KEEP READING:

Who is Eldric Sella, the Venezuelan refugee who will make his Olympic boxing debut

The humiliating compensation of the Maduro regime to the relatives of the Venezuelan military assassinated by the FARC in Apure