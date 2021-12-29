Chau Nafta: Hyundai closes its combustion engine development division and will focus on electric cars

Unsurprisingly, Hyundai decided to close its combustion engine development division to focus on electric vehicles. All the information in the note!

Caring for the environment is increasingly important, whether with awareness campaigns to concrete actions that help our ecosystem. So important is this care that even Hyundai decided to echo it by making a drastic change by closing its internal combustion engine development division.

As published on The Korea Economic Daily website, Hyundai will stop developing its classics internal combustion engines. In this sense, the “swivel” that the South Korean company will give will be to take its first steps in the creation of electric vehicles. Although the company already showed its interest in ecological cars, this is the turning point that will mark a before and after.

As explained on the website, Hyundai decided to close its combustion engine development division in the Namyang Research and Development Center. This is a historical site for the company, since since 1983 combustion engines were developed.

The new head of R&D, Park Chung-KookHe communicated to his employees through an email, the future of the company. “Now it is inevitable to convert to electrification. Developing our own engine is a great achievement, but we must change the system to create future innovation based on the great asset of the past.“, Reports the mail.

As for the workers, they were assigned new tasks and the researchers from the motor designs unit will now dedicate themselves to the electrification design center. In addition, it was established a battery development center which is under the direction of electrification development.

Once this step has been taken, Hyundai will have to get down to business to achieve its next (and ambitious) goals. The South Korean company seeks to be an all-electric manufacturer by 2040. In addition, they will seek sell more than 1 million vehicles by 2025. “The immediate task is to develop innovative vehicles that can dominate the future marketPark said. On the other hand, he added: “This reorganization will be an important starting point for the change that lies ahead in the new year.“.

