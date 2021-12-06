Charlie Cox will remain the MCU's Daredevil

Despite the fact that Marvel’s Netflix series seems to have been forgotten by Disney, fans are still waiting for the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. For many, this is the definitive version of this character outside the pages of the comics. While the future of the fearless man remains to be seen, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that Charlie Cox will remain the Daredevil of the MUC.

Recently, Feige was questioned about Daredevil’s possible return to the MCU, this following rumors of his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although the manager did not confirm when we will be able to see this character in a series or movie of this universe, he did point out that Cox will remain in charge of Matt Murdock. This was what he commented:

“If we were to see Daredevil in upcoming projects, Charlie Cox, yes, he would be the actor who plays Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that remains to be seen ”.

Along with the rumors of Daredevil’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is also talk about the possibility of seeing the Kingpin, once again played by Vincent D’Onofrio, in the series of Hawkeye. However, at the moment this is not confirmed.

After Feige’s recent remarks, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more characters from the Netflix series are back in other MCU projects. Series like She-hulk they are perfect for reintroducing these heroes and villains. Now we can only wait to see Charlie Cox again in a role he was born to be.

In related topics, Maria Hill will return to the MCU in Secret invasion. Similarly, the first image of Kang in this universe has been leaked.

Without a doubt, this is good news for the fans. Charlie Cox is Daredevil. It would be interesting to see if Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter, who played Jessica Jones and Luke Cage on the Netflix series respectively, will also return to their roles, as many also liked their performances.

Via: Cinemablend