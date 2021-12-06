Charlie Cox will play Matt Murdock again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or at least that is what Kevin Feige seems to suggest, the benchmark of Marvel Studios in terms of productions. He did not detail how it could happen or if the character will be part of Spider-Man: No Homecoming, will peek through Hawk Eye or later it will have its own production. However, the manager’s comment does not seem sloppy, considering that Daredevil is perhaps the most anticipated character currently within the Phase 4 additions.

Kevin Feige referenced Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock and Daredevil during an interview with CinemaBlend. To this medium he commented: “If you were to see Daredevil in the next things, Charlie Cox would be the actor who would play him. Yes. Where we will see it, how we will see it and when we will see it, remains to be seen ”. The statement, in a context plagued by rumors, interpretations and alleged leaks related to the character, does not seem an oversight. Taking into account that Spider-Man will be released in a few days, before a loose comment is part of Marvel’s commercial strategy.

The incorporation of the character will open various debates within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the correctness or not of the presentation form to whether the narrative previously developed by Netflix should be considered as part of the extended story. It should be remembered that Netflix’s Daredevil is considered the best adaptation of a character in television format by many specialists. We review some aspects related to the character.

Daredevil, Netflix and the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Will the narratives be integrated?

The three seasons that Netflix developed on Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, are not considered as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. These productions, for various reasons, are part of the universe itself that Netflix developed with various superheroes of greater or lesser profile. Among them are IronFisk, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, for example. Each one was integrated into a larger story, like The Avengers in another record: The Defenders (2017).

With the passage of time, Netflix was abandoned that line of work. Between projects that did not work and some possible commercial limitation, that did not end up transcending. Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued to expand without taking this account into account. Then, What will happen to the eventual incorporation of Charlie Cox as Daredevil?

The choice of Charlie Cox as Daredevil is based on the impact that the character had on the Netflix series, generating a kind of cult in relation to his real and fictional figure. Relying on that base to develop any other story seems to be Kevin Feige’s bet. The decision not only seems logical but also convenient: they would save time exploring the character’s origin story or explaining aspects that he fandom harder and, perhaps, casual followers, already know or do not need more information to take the thread of their story.

However, it remains to be seen what happens. For now, Charlie Cox, playing Matt Mudock, is expected to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, helping Peter Parker.

Kevin Feige’s game

Perhaps more than anyone else, Kevin Feige is aware of how much is talked about in relation to Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock and Daredevil. It is a character that is even claimed from Captain America: Civil War, being one of those heroes who was part of that conflict in the comics.

It is valid to suspect that Feige is no stranger to this and that he is also not ignorant of everything related to the rumors about the appearance of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. By making a statement like the one above, from which different interpretations can be drawn, the producer rides on the wave of these rumors and encourages conversations around Daredevil just over ten days to go to the premiere of the next Peter Parker movie.

To the hype related to Spider-Man: No Way Home (based on the Multiverse, on the possible appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and how these events can influence Phase 4), Feige joins confirming Charlie Cox as an eventual interpreter of Daredevil. The logical thing is that the pre-sale tickets continue to sell in a hurry, if there are still any left.

Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock, Daredevil and the context in which it could arrive

To the previous context, exclusive of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the recent events presented in Hawk Eye. The series, starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, is exploring the criminal underworld of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While through the bulk of the films this topic was not dealt with in depth, after three chapters Hawkeye seems to bet heavily on this.

The possible appearance of Kingpin within this story opens the door to different variants. Among them, perhaps the most obvious is the incorporation of Matt Murdock into the stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The relationship between one character and another is classic within the comics and, given what we’ve seen, it doesn’t seem like it will escape to the big screen. Thus, it remains to be seen what happens in the next chapters of Hawkeye and in Spider-Man: No Homecoming, to find out what will happen to Charlie Cox and Daredevil.