Daredevil, whether or not he appears in No Way Home, could be coming to Disney very soon. Charlie Cox talked about this and the cancellation of the character’s Netflix series.

Daredevil is one of the characters of Marvel more commented these days. The hero of Hell’s Kitchen could reach the UCM in one of the next films. However, it is not safe at all. Charlie cox, actor who gave life to it, referred to his possible arrival in the world Disney. In addition, he talked about the cancellation of the series of Netflix, which had enchanted more than one fan of Matt murdock.

“A lot of time has passed. So God knows if something can happen to us in the future, I really don’t know. Obviously, if something happened, it would be exciting. But because it’s been so long, I imagine it would have to be some kind of reinvention. Assuming they choose to use us, it would be an interesting scenario, because it would be a reinvention on the same basis. I know there are so many great stories to tell.

We never really got into the things of Bullseye. There is an unfinished story with Karen and Matt who we almost got to in season 2. There are a lot of loose ends we’d like to tie up. Having said that, I am very proud of what we did and we finished at the top ”he commented.

In turn, the actor took the opportunity to leave doors open. On this occasion, he referred to a possible change of scenery for the character, placing Disney as the new destination of the blind vigilante.

«Based on what [ha estado] coming out, WandaVision, Loki, they are so brilliant… So I’d be interested to see what they want to do with that. Why not listen to them?«He mentioned.

Now, it is expected to December 17, 2021, when it will premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has been strongly speculated that the character will return from Cox’s hand in said installment.

Source: ComicBook.com