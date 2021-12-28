The post-credits scene from the second season of The Mandalorian Y The Book of Boba Fett are connected. That scene serves as a prelude to what will unfold in the next Disney Plus series. It is about delving into a section of the history of one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe, the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy.

On a large scale, The Book of Boba Fett It will delve into the seizure of Jabba the Hutt’s palace by Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, and Fennec Shand, played by actress Ming-Na Wen. After overthrowing the previous government of the place, the management of the site begins, including the multiple consequences that this will have within the related sectors.

Although it is not a continuity of The Mandalorian, it is an offshoot of that story. From there, the interest it generates is explained The Book of Boba Fett. On the other hand, although at the moment it is not the classic Jedi story, the Disney Plus series will be related to that universe because it continues to be related to Star Wars. This ecosystem of facts and characters enables the question of which characters in The Mandalorian will be present in The Bobba Fett Book.

The characters of The mandalorian

that repeat in The Book of Boba Fett

There are several characters that appeared in The Mandalorian and that they will be on the screens again through The Book of Boba Fett. They are:

Boba fett, as mentioned, is played by Temuera Morrison.

Fennec shand, played by Ming-Na Wen.

Religion, with the performance of Pedro Pascal.

Face dune, with the work of Gina Carano.

Bo-katan kryze, played by Katee Sackhoff.

, played by Katee Sackhoff. Ahsoka Tano, about this character there are several doubts. In theory, it shouldn’t appear. But, on the other hand, there is a story that could activate that option.

Although these are not all the characters that will form for de The Book of Boba Fett, they will be a key part of the story. This series is part of the Disney and LucasFilms productions that were originally intended as movies. What happened? Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (Ron Howard, 2018) was a failure from different points of view and that forced to rethink some plans.

Among the projects that were reconsidered is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which had also been originally thought of as a movie and will be one of the productions that will arrive next year on Disney Plus. The Boba Fett Book It will be released on November 29 of this year.