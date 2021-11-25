OPPO’s Reno family raises its number with a new generation of phones in its native country, China: the OPPO Reno7, OPPO Reno7 Pro and OPPO Reno7 SE are already official in that territory. A set of phones that, apart from offering more than enough features, include a refined design along with colors designed to stand out.

When OPPO introduced the Reno family, we were all surprised by the name, we even thought that it would not have much continuity. Quite the opposite of what happened: successive generations made the OPPO Reno name settle around the world, not just in China. Of course, it is in the country of the brand where the new devices are born, a fact that is repeated with the new Reno7. They don’t look bad.

Data sheet of the OPPO Reno7, OPPO Reno7 Pro and OPPO Reno7 SE

OPPO Reno 7 SCREEN 6.43 inch

AMOLED

Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling

Gorilla Glass 5 6.55 inch

AMOLED

Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling

Gorilla Glass 5 6.43 inch

AMOLED

Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling

Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 778

Adreno 642L MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Mali-G77 MC9 MediaTek Dimensity 900

Mali-G68 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR4x 8/12 GB LPDDR4x 8 GB LPDDR4x STORAGE 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 256 GB UFS 3.1 128/256 GB UFS 2.2 REAR CAMERAS 64 megapixels, f / 1.7

8 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2, 120º wide

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4 50 megapixel Sony IMX766, f / 1.8

8 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2, 118.9º wide

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4 48 megapixel Sony IMX581, f / 1.7

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4

2 megapixel depth, f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA 32 megapixel Sony IMX709, f / 2.4 32 megapixel Sony IMX709, f / 2.4 16 megapixel Sony IMX471, f / 2.4 BATTERY 4,500 mAh

60W fast charge 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge 4,500 mAh

33W fast charge OS ColorOS 12

Android 11 ColorOS 12

Android 11 ColorOS 12

Android 11 CONNECTIVITY 5G / 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C

NFC 5G / 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C

NFC 5G / 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.8 x 72.1 7.59 mm

185 grams 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.45 mm

180 grams 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.45 mm

171 grams PRICE From 376.43 euros to change From 515.91 euros to change From 306.70 euros to change

Sufficient power and attractive design

Oppo Reno7

OPPO knows how to design phones, there is no doubt that the brand places special emphasis on the way of perceiving each and every one of its creations. From the most accessible range to the high-end, as with the OPPO Reno7 and OPPO Reno7 Pro; through the mid-range, a segment to which the most content would belong OPPO Reno7 SE.

MediaTek equips with its processors the most powerful and the least powerful of the new trio: Dimensity 900 for the OPPO Reno7 SE and Dimensity 1200 for the OPPO Reno7 Pro; For its part, the OPPO Reno7 is “satisfied” with a Snapdragon 778. All three incorporate 5G, offer up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

Refined lines with straight edges for the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro, smoother edges for the OPPO Reno7 SE, high-quality finishes and a well-used front where the AMOLED screen stands out on its own merits. All three equip such panel technology with 6.43 inches for the Reno7 and Reno7 SE and 6.55 inches for the Pro. 90 Hz refresh rate and up to 180 Hz for touch sampling.

OPPO Reno7 SE

All three offer a rectangular rear module that mounts a trio of cameras in which the main one stands out: 64

megapixels for the Reno7, 50 megapixels for the Reno7 Pro and 48 megapixels for the SE. The 8 megapixel wide angle is common in the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro, all three equip a 2 megapixel macro and the OPPO Reno7 SE changes the wide angle for a depth sensor. The front camera under a hole in the screen includes a 32 megapixel sensor in the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro; with 16 megapixels in the most content of the three.

OPPO Reno7 Pro

The battery grows to 4,500 mAh for all three (The Pro has two 2,250 mAh batteries, to raise the fast charge to 65 W), they include fast charging, they offer Android 11 with the ColorOS 12 layer and a fingerprint reader under the screen.

Price and availability of the OPPO Reno7, OPPO Reno7 Pro and OPPO Reno7 SE

The three mobiles are already official in China and it will be there where they can be purchased from December 3 (the OPPO Reno7 SE is delayed to December 17). Prices are as follows: