OPPO’s Reno family raises its number with a new generation of phones in its native country, China: the OPPO Reno7, OPPO Reno7 Pro and OPPO Reno7 SE are already official in that territory. A set of phones that, apart from offering more than enough features, include a refined design along with colors designed to stand out.
When OPPO introduced the Reno family, we were all surprised by the name, we even thought that it would not have much continuity. Quite the opposite of what happened: successive generations made the OPPO Reno name settle around the world, not just in China. Of course, it is in the country of the brand where the new devices are born, a fact that is repeated with the new Reno7. They don’t look bad.
Data sheet of the OPPO Reno7, OPPO Reno7 Pro and OPPO Reno7 SE
OPPO Reno 7
SCREEN
6.43 inch
6.55 inch
6.43 inch
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
MediaTek Dimensity 900
RAM
8/12 GB LPDDR4x
8/12 GB LPDDR4x
8 GB LPDDR4x
STORAGE
128/256 GB UFS 2.1
256 GB UFS 3.1
128/256 GB UFS 2.2
REAR CAMERAS
64 megapixels, f / 1.7
50 megapixel Sony IMX766, f / 1.8
48 megapixel Sony IMX581, f / 1.7
FRONT CAMERA
32 megapixel Sony IMX709, f / 2.4
32 megapixel Sony IMX709, f / 2.4
16 megapixel Sony IMX471, f / 2.4
BATTERY
4,500 mAh
4,500 mAh
4,500 mAh
OS
ColorOS 12
ColorOS 12
ColorOS 12
CONNECTIVITY
5G / 4G
5G / 4G
5G / 4G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
156.8 x 72.1 7.59 mm
158.2 x 73.2 x 7.45 mm
160.2 x 73.2 x 7.45 mm
PRICE
From 376.43 euros to change
From 515.91 euros to change
From 306.70 euros to change
Sufficient power and attractive design
OPPO knows how to design phones, there is no doubt that the brand places special emphasis on the way of perceiving each and every one of its creations. From the most accessible range to the high-end, as with the OPPO Reno7 and OPPO Reno7 Pro; through the mid-range, a segment to which the most content would belong OPPO Reno7 SE.
MediaTek equips with its processors the most powerful and the least powerful of the new trio: Dimensity 900 for the OPPO Reno7 SE and Dimensity 1200 for the OPPO Reno7 Pro; For its part, the OPPO Reno7 is “satisfied” with a Snapdragon 778. All three incorporate 5G, offer up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.
Refined lines with straight edges for the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro, smoother edges for the OPPO Reno7 SE, high-quality finishes and a well-used front where the AMOLED screen stands out on its own merits. All three equip such panel technology with 6.43 inches for the Reno7 and Reno7 SE and 6.55 inches for the Pro. 90 Hz refresh rate and up to 180 Hz for touch sampling.
All three offer a rectangular rear module that mounts a trio of cameras in which the main one stands out: 64
megapixels for the Reno7, 50 megapixels for the Reno7 Pro and 48 megapixels for the SE. The 8 megapixel wide angle is common in the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro, all three equip a 2 megapixel macro and the OPPO Reno7 SE changes the wide angle for a depth sensor. The front camera under a hole in the screen includes a 32 megapixel sensor in the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro; with 16 megapixels in the most content of the three.
The battery grows to 4,500 mAh for all three (The Pro has two 2,250 mAh batteries, to raise the fast charge to 65 W), they include fast charging, they offer Android 11 with the ColorOS 12 layer and a fingerprint reader under the screen.
Price and availability of the OPPO Reno7, OPPO Reno7 Pro and OPPO Reno7 SE
The three mobiles are already official in China and it will be there where they can be purchased from December 3 (the OPPO Reno7 SE is delayed to December 17). Prices are as follows:
- OPPO Reno7 8/128 GB. 376.43 euros at the exchange rate (2,699 yuan).
- OPPO Reno7 8/256 GB. 418.28 euros at the exchange rate (2,999 yuan).
- OPPO Reno7 8/256 GB. 460.12 euros to change (3,299 yuan).
- OPPO Reno7 Pro 8/256 GB. 515.91 euros to change (3,699 yuan).
- OPPO Reno7 Pro 12/256 GB. 557.75 euros at the exchange rate (3,999 yuan).
- OPPO Reno7 SE 8/128 GB. 306.70 euros at the exchange rate (2,199 yuan).
- OPPO Reno7 SE 8/256 GB. 334.59 euros at the exchange rate (2,399 yuan).