There is hardly a week in which we do not have new Xiaomi phones and now it’s the turn of the POCO M4 Pro 5G, a model of which some of its specifications had already been leaked and which is the global version of the Redmi Note 11 destined for the Chinese market.

A model that now arrives in three striking colors which the brand calls Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue (yellow, black and blue). A phone that comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, with different RAM and storage capacities to compete in the mid-range of the market.

Data sheet

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G Screen 6.6 FHD + (2,400 x 1,800 pixels) Gorilla Glass 3 Adaptive Refresh at 50/60 / 90Hz 450 nits 90 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 at 2.4GHz Graph ARM Mali G-57 RAM 4GB or 6GB of 4X LPDDR RAM Storage 128GB or 256GB expandable up to 1 TB in microSD Frontal camera 16 megapixels Rear camera 50 megapixels with f / 1.8 8 MPX AI with f / 2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh 33 watt load Connectivity 5G Bluetooth 5.1 NFC Support for 2.4 and 5 GHz networks Security Face unlock Fingerprint software Android 11 MIUI for POCO 12.5 Additional features Dual speaker 3.5 mm jack

MediaTek processor and dual camera

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is a model that grows around a IPS LCD type panel with a diagonal of 6.5 inches, capable of offering an FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,800 pixels), support for DCI-P3 color and a top screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, although the system can operate at 50 and 60 Hz.

This model will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with 6nm architecture versus the Dimensity 700 of the previous model. More power that is accompanied by a new ARM Mali G-57 graphic.

The user will be able to choose between different RAM configurations, with 4 or 6 GB capacities of type LPPDR4X, as well as an internal storage to choose between 128 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 that can reach 1 TB if a microSD storage card is used. They also have Dynamic RAM or Virtual Ram so that you can use virtualized internal storage as RAM.

Regarding the photographic section It has a dole camera module on the back formed by a main one of 50 megapixels and another of 8 megapixels in the form of ultra wide angle. On the front a 16 megapixel camera with f / 2.45.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and it has a 33-watt fast-charging system that allows you to charge from 0 to 100 in 59 minutes.

Along with these benefits, it has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments, headphone port, infrared port, USB type C for charging, fingerprint reader on the side frame with access system to functions, double stereo speaker and compatibility with 5G networks.

Price and availability

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will arrive in Europe in three colors, Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue, and different configurations depending on RAM and storage.