Today is a big day in terms of presentations, both on processors (there is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) and on mobiles: Honor has presented in its country its new generation of phones, the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. A couple that arrives without the latest from Qualcomm, although with hardware that does not lose capabilities and maintains a remarkable high balance.

We are about to end the year and the brands are already preparing their strategy for 2022. And Honor did not want to miss the anticipation since it has its next generation of phones ready: The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. They do not aspire to dominate the most powerful range of Android, although they are still an excellent option. They catch your eye at first glance, that’s for sure.

Technical data of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro

Honor 60 Honor 60 Pro Screen 6.67 inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refreshment

Curved panel 6.78 inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,652 x 1,200

120Hz refreshment

Curved panel Processor Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 778G + RAM 8/12 GB 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB 128/256 GB Rear cameras Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Wide angle: 8 megapixels f / 2.0

Depth: 2 megapixels Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Wide angle: 50 megapixels f / 2.2

Depth: 2 megapixels Frontal camera Main: 32 megapixels f / 2.4 Main: 50 megapixels Battery 4,800 mAh

66W fast charge 4,800 mAh

66W fast charge System Android 11

Magic UI 5 Android 11

Magic UI 5 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

NFC

USB type C 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

NFC

USB type C Dimensions and weight 161.4 × 73.3 × 7.98 mm

179 grams 163.9 × 74.8 × 8.19 mm

192 grams Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From 374.32 euros to change From 513.01 euros to change

Sleek, curvy design

Honor 60

Not six months ago we met the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro, a catalog renewal that kept the spirit of the high-end at a mid-range price. Now, the manufacturer renews the family with two phones that, on paper, they do not offer much novelty compared to their predecessors. At least when it comes to key features.

The new Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro continue to rely on Qualcomm’s 700 family: they both pack a Snapdragon 778 in their guts; with an improvement in performance in the case of the most powerful mobile, the Honor 60 Pro. The two bet on a combination of 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage, dispense with expansion by SD card, include 5G and lack a headphone jack.

The screen in both cases is AMOLED and curved: 6.67 inches for the Honor 60 and 6.78 inches for the Honor 60 Pro. The refresh rate reaches 120 Hz in both cases, it is drilled in the upper part to house the front camera (32 megapixels on the Honor 60 and 50 megapixels on the Honor 60 Pro) and equips an optical fingerprint reader under the panel.

Honor 60 Pro

The triple camera dominates the back of both phones with a striking module and space reserved for the two main lenses, one on top of the other. They both have a 108 megapixel sensor as main camera and they differ in the secondary: 8 megapixel wide angle for the Honor 60 and 50 megapixels for the Honor 60 Pro. The third camera is a 2 megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

Honor 60 Pro

The battery is slightly up from the previous generation: 4,800 mAh for the two phones, both with 66W fast charging. These offer the Magic UI 5 layer over Android 11.

Price and availability of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro

The two phones are official and have been introduced in China. For the moment they will stay there, although it would not be strange if Honor made them international during 2022. As for the price, it is as follows: