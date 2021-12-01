Today is a big day in terms of presentations, both on processors (there is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) and on mobiles: Honor has presented in its country its new generation of phones, the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. A couple that arrives without the latest from Qualcomm, although with hardware that does not lose capabilities and maintains a remarkable high balance.
We are about to end the year and the brands are already preparing their strategy for 2022. And Honor did not want to miss the anticipation since it has its next generation of phones ready: The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. They do not aspire to dominate the most powerful range of Android, although they are still an excellent option. They catch your eye at first glance, that’s for sure.
Technical data of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro
Honor 60
Honor 60 Pro
Screen
6.67 inch OLED
6.78 inch OLED
Processor
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 778G +
RAM
8/12 GB
8/12 GB
Storage
128/256 GB
128/256 GB
Rear cameras
Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9
Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9
Frontal camera
Main: 32 megapixels f / 2.4
Main: 50 megapixels
Battery
4,800 mAh
4,800 mAh
System
Android 11
Android 11
Connectivity
5G
5G
Dimensions and weight
161.4 × 73.3 × 7.98 mm
163.9 × 74.8 × 8.19 mm
Others
Fingerprint reader under the screen
Fingerprint reader under the screen
Price
From 374.32 euros to change
From 513.01 euros to change
Sleek, curvy design
Not six months ago we met the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro, a catalog renewal that kept the spirit of the high-end at a mid-range price. Now, the manufacturer renews the family with two phones that, on paper, they do not offer much novelty compared to their predecessors. At least when it comes to key features.
The new Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro continue to rely on Qualcomm’s 700 family: they both pack a Snapdragon 778 in their guts; with an improvement in performance in the case of the most powerful mobile, the Honor 60 Pro. The two bet on a combination of 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage, dispense with expansion by SD card, include 5G and lack a headphone jack.
The screen in both cases is AMOLED and curved: 6.67 inches for the Honor 60 and 6.78 inches for the Honor 60 Pro. The refresh rate reaches 120 Hz in both cases, it is drilled in the upper part to house the front camera (32 megapixels on the Honor 60 and 50 megapixels on the Honor 60 Pro) and equips an optical fingerprint reader under the panel.
The triple camera dominates the back of both phones with a striking module and space reserved for the two main lenses, one on top of the other. They both have a 108 megapixel sensor as main camera and they differ in the secondary: 8 megapixel wide angle for the Honor 60 and 50 megapixels for the Honor 60 Pro. The third camera is a 2 megapixel sensor with a macro lens.
The battery is slightly up from the previous generation: 4,800 mAh for the two phones, both with 66W fast charging. These offer the Magic UI 5 layer over Android 11.
Price and availability of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro
The two phones are official and have been introduced in China. For the moment they will stay there, although it would not be strange if Honor made them international during 2022. As for the price, it is as follows:
- Honor 60 8/128 GB. 374.32 euros at the exchange rate (2,699 yuan).
- Honor 60 8/256 GB. 415.93 euros at the exchange rate (2,999 yuan).
- Honor 60 12/256 GB. 457.54 euros to change (3,299 yuan).
- Honor 60 Pro 8/128 GB. 513.01 euros at the exchange rate (3,699 yuan).
- Honor 60 Pro 12/256 GB. 554.62 euros at the exchange rate (3,999 yuan).