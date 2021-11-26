Samsung has finally renewed one of its cheapest phones, the one that closes the A series at the bottom along with the Galaxy A03 Core that we saw arriving previously and that receives the name of Samsung Galaxy A03. A phone designed for those who do not need too much due to their use profile, or even as a “battle” mobile to complement the use of one with higher power.

And as in previous generations, we come across a phone that does not have enough power but that does have the characteristic design of the brand as well as interesting specifications such as a large battery. Or like him Dolby Atmos sound that crowns the multimedia section. Let’s take a look at the list of specifications that Samsung has told us.

Samsung Galaxy A03 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy A03 Screen 6.5 inch

HDR +

Notch Processor Eight cores at 1.6GHz Versions 3GB / 32GB

4GB / 64GB

4GB / 128GB Rear cameras Main: 48 megapixels f / 1.8

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 5 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh System Android 11

One UI Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

USB Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Others Dolby Atmos Price Determined

The most basic mobile now has 48 megapixels

The new Samsung Galaxy A03 arrives sporting an HD + screen with a notch on the top and with 6.5 inches. It is included within the ‘Infinity-V’ of its manufacturer and we assume that it will be an LCD panel, although the brand does not offer further explanations in this regard. The phone does not have a fingerprint reader and the battery is housed inside, with 5,000 mAh to offer an autonomy that we suppose to be high.

For the processor, Samsung opts for an undisclosed model with eight cores and running at 1.6GHz, and as support we will have three options of RAM and internal storage: 3GB / 32GB for the basic one, 4GB / 64GB for the intermediate one and 4GB / 128GB for the superior. The brand does not indicate whether or not we will have a microSD tray. As for the operating system, we will have Android 11 hidden under One UI.

We get to the cameras and here we find a 5 megapixel front with an f / 2.2 lens for the front and a duo for the rear. The main camera is 48 megapixels with f / 1.8 lens and as an accompaniment we have a 2 megapixel depth reader with f / 2.4 lens. To close the multimedia section, the Galaxy A03 has Dolby Atmos.

No details about connectivity so we assume that it will have 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port, although we do not have the versions of each of the standards. The model is 164.2 millimeters high, 75.9 millimeters wide and 9.1 millimeters thick.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy A03

As we have previously told, the Galaxy A03 comes with three options in terms of RAM and internal storage and we can also buy it in three colors: black, blue and red. The brand indicates that prices will be provided later, depending on each territory in which it is sold, so we are waiting.