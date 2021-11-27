As promised in previous announcements, OPPO has presented its new generation of Reno series phones that we also enjoy in our country. The new OPPO Reno7 and OPPO Reno7 Pro, two super mid-range phones with a lot to offer and very characteristic specifications of the brand such as its 65W fast charge.

The phones change the external appearance with respect to other generations by mounting a photographic module that is now more than characteristic but still offers powerful specifications. The two models will arrive initially to China but we hope to have them around our country soon. We show you what they offer.

Data sheet of the OPPO Reno7 and OPPO Reno7 Pro

OPPO Reno7 5G OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

FullHD +

Ratio 20: 9

600 nits

90Hz refreshment

180Hz touch refresh

Perforated panel 6.55-inch AMOLED

FullHD +

Ratio 20: 9

920 nits

90Hz refreshment

240Hz touch refresh

Perforated panel Processor Snapdragon 778G Dimensity 1200 Max Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB 8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixel OV64B

Angular: 8 megapixel OV08D

Macro: 2 megapixel GC02M1 Main: 50 megapixel IMX766

Angular: 8 megapixel IMX355

Macro: 2 megapixel OV02B10 Frontal camera 32 megapixel IMX709 32 megapixel IMX709 Battery 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge System Android 11

ColorOS 12 Android 11

ColorOS 12 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions and weight 185 grams 180 grams Price From 2,699 yuan From 3,699 yuan

This is the OPPO Reno7

The OPPO Reno7 5G lands on the Chinese market carrying a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and supported by three options of RAM and internal memory. We will have the basic one with 8GB and 128GB, the intermediate one with 8GB and 256GB and the top one with 12GB and 256GB. And for the battery, 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charge, as the brand usually offers.

On the screen we have a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 20: 9 ratio that has a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz for the touch panel and will be perforated at the top to house the 32 megapixel front camera that Sony will provide with the IMX709 sensor.

We got to the cameras and here we have a threesome made up of 64 megapixels (Omnivision sensor), 8 megapixels with super wide angle lens (Omnivision) and 2 megapixels for macro photography. The model hits the market with Android 11 hidden under ColorOS 12, the latest version of the manufacturer’s layer, and offers us 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and a USB type C port for recharging.

And so is the OPPO Reno7 Pro

The first in the line of succession is the OPPO Reno7 Pro, the most powerful model of those presented today. On board we find a Dimensity 1200 at the wheel and two memory options: 8GB / 256GB and 12GB / 256GB. For the battery, OPPO decides not to make distinctions and places the same internal 4,500 mAh battery charging at 65W.

The screen grows reaching 6.55 inch although it maintains both the technology (AMOLED) and the ratio (20: 9) and resolution (FullHD +). We also find the same 90Hz refreshments for the panel although the touch goes up to 240Hz and in brightness we have 920 nits. In this model, the front is the same, 32 megapixels signed by the Sony IMX709.

The rear camera equipment consists of a 50 megapixel IMX766 as the main sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera (Sony IMX355) and a 2-megapixel macro camera (Omnivision OV02B10). In connectivity we meet again with a carbon copy of his older brother so we have 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Android 11 under ColorOS 12.

Versions and prices of the OPPO Reno7 and OPPO Reno7 Pro

The two new phones set foot on Chinese soil in the first instance and do so with the following prices:

OPPO Reno7 with 8GB / 128GB : 2,699 yuan or 377 euros to change

: 2,699 yuan or 377 euros to change OPPO Reno7 with 8GB / 256GB : 2,999 yuan or 418 euros to change

: 2,999 yuan or 418 euros to change OPPO Reno7 with 12GB / 256GB : 3,299 yuan or 460 euros to change

: 3,299 yuan or 460 euros to change OPPO Reno7 Pro with 8GB / 256GB : 3,699 yuan or 516 euros to change

: 3,699 yuan or 516 euros to change OPPO Reno7 Pro with 12GB / 256GB: 3,999 yuan or 558 euros to change

