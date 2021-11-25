About a month ago we welcomed a new phone to the Xiaomi Redmi Note family, it was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G that also came in three flavors. Without wanting to neglect any market, Xiaomi has launched today the 4G version of the most modest of all so it is time to welcome the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G.

As expected when there is a downward chip change, the Redmi Note 11 4G leaves some power in the transition but we still find a phone with a good screen, a great battery and a good rear camera crew. At least on paper, because it will have to be put to the test to know its true performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G data sheet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Screen 6.5 inch LCD

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

45/60 / 90Hz variable refresh

180Hz touch refresh

1500: 1 contrast ratio Processor 2GHz MediaTek Helio G88

ARM Mali G52 1GHz GPU Versions 4GB / 128GB

6GB / 128GB

LPDDR4X / eMMC5.1 Rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 8 megapixels f / 2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

9W reverse charge

22.5W charger included System Android 11

MIUI 12.5 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

Infrared sensor

Top headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92 mm

181 grams Others Side fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers Price From 139 euros to change

4G model loses power and charging speed

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 4G lands on the Chinese market and it is inevitable to compare it with the basic model of the generation with 5G that arrived a few weeks ago. Facing them, the Redmi Note 11 4G loses in some respects so it seems that it will not only be the connection speed that we lose with the jump.

Right from the start we run into a screen 6.5-inch LCD with 90Hz adaptive refresh and that can also be configured at 45Hz and 60Hz. The panel, perforated to house the 8 megapixel f / 2.0 front camera, has a 180Hz touch refresh to react more quickly to our touch and also offers a contrast of 1,500: 1. As we do not have an OLED panel, the fingerprint reader of this Redmi Note 11 4G travels to the side of the phone.

For the processor, the MediaTek Helio G88 has been chosen, keeping the manufacturer but losing speed and connectivity, and also fast charging along the way (its 5,000 mAH charge at 18W). As companions to the processor we have two memory options: 4GB / 128GB for the basic model and 6GB / 128GB for the higher one. Both with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC5.1 storages. And yes, without microSD.

We reached the rear cameras to meet 50 megapixels in front of the equipment with an f / 1.8 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 lens and another 2-megapixel macro camera with f / 2.0 lens. The Redmi Note 11 4G arrives with Android 11 hidden under MIUI 12.5 and in connectivity it offers dual 4G in addition to WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, infrared chip, headphone jack and USB type C, as well as stereo speakers.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

At the moment we do not have news that the Redmi Note 11 4G is going to become an international terminal, although the logical thing is that it did leave its country of origin, China. Meanwhile, we know that the model has been presented there for 999 yuan and 1,099 yuan for its two versions, which is equivalent to about 139 euros and 153 euros approximately. With today’s change, of course.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G with 4GB / 128GB : 999 yuan or 139 euros to change

: 999 yuan or 139 euros to change Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G with 6GB / 128GB: 1,099 yuan or 153 euros to change

More information | Xiaomi