Renewal day for a Samsung that has officially announced the arrival of a new economic line to its catalog, specifically the A series, just on the day it has published its calendar of updates to Android 12. We talk about the new phone Samsung Galaxy A03 Core with Android, a device oriented towards the lowest ranges in price and power on the market of which, unfortunately, we do not know the first data.

Despite its limitations, the truth is that Samsung has placed a key feature to be a phone in this price range. The model has an internal battery of 5,000 mAh whose charging speed is unknown but that we anticipates great autonomy. Although, as usual, it will have to be put to the test when the time comes to check it.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core data sheet

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Screen 6.5 inch

HD + resolution

Top notch Processor Eight cores at 1.6GHz Versions 2GB / 32GB

Micro SD Rear cameras Main: 8 megapixels f / 2.0 Frontal camera Main: 2 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh System Android 11

One UI Connectivity 4G Dual

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

USB type C Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Price Announcement pending

Samsung renews its cheapest line

The new Samsung Galaxy A03 Core arrives honoring its surname, since the Core has historically been the most modest models in power in the Korean catalog. On this occasion, Samsung does not even indicate which chip we are talking about. It only indicates that it is an octa core that runs at 1.6GHz, which seems to point towards a Unisoc chip, but this is just a guess.

The phone has modest memories, 2GB in RAM and 32GB in internal space, although we have a microSD to expand the total available. Of course, we do not know what maximum capacity we can add. For the battery, Samsung opts for a 5,000 mAh internal battery with unknown loading speed, but only with the capacity we can already anticipate a more than interesting autonomy.

The phone has a single 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera, located on the notch that crowns a 6.5-inch HD + screen. Samsung confirms that we have dual 4G SIM for the phone and that the measurements are 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 millimeters, and the phone does not have a fingerprint reader. Neither rear, nor side nor under the screen.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung’s new phone arrives in blue color and black color, and in a single mode of RAM and internal storage. Despite everything, the brand has not yet indicated a price for any market so it will be time to wait for Samsung to announce the phone in the different countries in which it will be sold. We will be attentive in case you arrive in Spain.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core with 2GB / 32GB: Price to be determined.

More information | Samsung