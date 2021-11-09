Xiaomi’s POCO line continues to grow at a good pace, and it does so based on models that the firm has been turning into super sales. Like the POCO X3, both the NFC and the Pro, or like the POCO M3 that redefined to some extent how an economic line should be. Precisely on this model, on the POCO M3 Pro, comes the new generation. We welcome the LITTLE M4 Pro 5G.

The phone is once again close to the brand’s cheapest models, with the exception that this Pro surname will place it above a possible POCO M4 and is equated to a very similar Redmi Note 11. The phone offers more than interesting features although it is necessary to highlight its photographic section, with a 50 megapixel sensor, and that the fast charge of its battery reaches 33W. Let’s see what else he has for us.

POCO M4 Pro 5G datasheet

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G Screen 6.6 inch

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Adaptive refresh at 50/60 / 90Hz

Touch refresh at 240Hz

450nits maximum brightness

DCI-P3

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 at 2.4GHz

ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU Versions 4GB / 64GB

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB

LPDDR4X

UFS 2.2 Rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2 119º Frontal camera Main: 16 megapixels f / 2.45 Battery 5,000 mAh

33W fast charge

33W charger included System Android 11

MIUI for POCO 12.5 Connectivity 5G Dual

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

NFC

Infrared

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm

195 grams Others Side fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers Price From 229 euros

The promising proximity to the POCO economic line

With the new POCO M4 Pro 5G what we get is a mobile phone with a 6.6-inch screen with FullHD + resolution and a 20: 9 ratio. It is a perforated panel that offers 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and that also refreshes at 90Hz, in addition to the 240Hz of the touch panel. But besides that, the panel has an adaptive refresh that offers us 50Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz at will. The screen has a maximum brightness of 450 nits and is protected with Gorilla Glass 3.

For the brain, POCO has opted for a MediaTek Dimensity 810 running at 2.4GHz and leaning on the ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The memories offered by the new phone are 4GB and 6GB LPPDR4X for RAM and 64GB and 128GB UFS 2.2 for internal storage, with a tray to add up to 1TB extra thanks to a microSD. Be careful, we can also expand the RAM using virtual RAM, taking the 4GB to 5GB and the 6GB to 8GB. In the battery we have an internal battery of 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge, and the charger is included in the phone box.

The autonomy offered by the 5,000 mAh of the POCO M4 Pro 5G

We get to the cameras and here we find the front 16 megapixels, with an f / 2.45 lens, embedded in the screen as well as a double team in the rear. The main one is 50 megapixels f / 1.8 and the secondary is an 8 megapixel super wide angle with f / 2.2 lens and 119º field of view. The phone has different photo modes added thanks to MIUI for POCO, here in version 12.5 on Android 11.

In terms of connectivity, the model offers a dual SIM with 5G plus WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments, headphone port, infrared port and USB type C for charging and file transfer. The model brings the fingerprint reader to the side frame and has a double stereo speaker.

POCO M4 Pro 5G versions and prices

The new POCO phone will hit the market in three colors: yellow, black and blue. The model will go on sale soon and will do so with the following prices: