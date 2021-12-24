2022 will be a great year for Dragon Ball fans. Not only will the Toyotaro manga remain strong, but it will premiere Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next great chapter of this story in the world of anime. Thus, new information has been shared regarding the characters, both new and familiar, which will appear on this tape.

As part of the Jump Festa 2022 announcements, a number of Descriptions of characters like Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, Gohan, Pan, Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and more. This was what was presented:

Goku: a Saiyan raised on Earth. He’s still getting better after his battles with Jiren and Broly! He is currently training with Whis.

Gohan: the eldest son of Goku. Despite having a potential that surpasses that of Goku and Vegeta, he does not like to fight and lives a kind life as a scholar.

Piccolo: He is a Namekian and is a descendant of the Great Demon King Piccolo. He used to be Goku’s arch enemy. He trained Gohan and now he trains Pan.

Vegeta– The proud prince of all Saiyans and the father of Trunks. Train with Whis to one day defeat Goku.

Bread: Gohan and Videl’s first daughter. Although he is only three years old, he has been training with Piccolo and shows signs of great potential.

Gamma 1– The first in the new Android series created by Dr. Hedo. He dons a red cape and has a strong sense of loyalty with a calm personality.

Gamma 2– The second in the new Android series created by Dr. Hed. He dons a blue cape and is sometimes scold by Gamma 1 for his slightly frivolous attitude.

Dr. Hedo– A genius scientist employed by the Red Ribbon Army. Dr. Hedo has very advanced Android technology.

Magenta– President of Red Pharmaceuticals, the current public face of the Red Ribbon Army. To rebuild the army, he contacts Dr. Hedo.

Carmine: Magenta’s confidant and his driver, characterized by his great pompadour.

As you could see, the descriptions of the classic characters do not offer anything substantial, but it is the statements of the new antagonists that attract attention. Here the motivations and the role played by the villains in turn are revealed. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will premiere sometime next year. On related issues, it looks like this movie will bring some classic power back to Gohan.

Via: DBS Hype