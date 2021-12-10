The next stop of the Cablebús will be in the Bosque de Chapultepec. The new cable car route, of which further details are not yet known, will be financed with resources from the federal government, as part of the project of the Bosque de Chapultepec Cultural Complex, in charge of the artist Gabriel Orozco, and will be built during the next year.

The new route will serve to connect the four sections that make up the Chapultepec Forest ─considering the former military camp 1F of the Ministry of National Defense, which was donated to the city─. The project was announced this Wednesday by the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum during her report on the occasion of the three years in charge of the capital.

“The goal is for it to be able to communicate to the four sections of the Chapultepec Forest. At the same time, a parking lot will be made in a part of the third section, where one can get on the Cablebús and access the Fourth Section of the Chapultepec Forest ”, he commented. He said that the line could reach the Cuajimalpa area.

He added that the project had been in the works for a long time and “finally the artist Gabriel Orozco made the decision to make it so; We consulted it on the Sunday that we were with the President of the Republic and he agreed, in such a way that it will be, not only tourist and for the benefit of the inhabitants, but it will also be a mobility project ”.

Currently the third and fourth sections of the Chapultepec Forest are the ones with the greatest connectivity problem, since they are in an area of ​​ravines and with little accessibility to public transport. The government thought of bridges and pedestrian roads to connect both polygons, however the cable car could replace these proposals.

Constituents Avenue, which borders the eastern side of the Forest, will undergo a rehabilitation process in the section that goes from the Chapultepec station of Metro Line 1 to Parque Lira, to provide it with more space for pedestrians and make it more accessible The access to the forest and the Los Pinos Cultural Complex.

A floating pedestrian walkway will also be built from the Los Pinos Cultural Complex to connect the first with the second section, at the Paseo de los Compositores. This work would initially be in charge of the architect Benjamín Romano, however, he was removed from the project due to conceptual differences with the city government.

Regarding the cable car route proposed between the mayors of Tlalpan and Magdalena Contreras, the head of government indicated that it is still under evaluation. The analysis “has to do with the cost of the line and the viability of the line. Depending on this, we will make the decision and, obviously, also on the resources, we have to wait for the approval of the budget ”.

The Sheinbaum administration came up with a plan to build four cable car lines throughout the six-year term. However, in March of this year the head of government herself confirmed that only three routes would be built and that a master plan would be left prepared “so that the next governments that arrive already have an action plan for different places (for future lines). ”.

To date, there is no known line on the Chapultepec cable car line or the one projected for the Tlalpan and Magdalena Contreras mayors. Last August in an interview with Forbes MexicoMartin Leitner, vice president of the Leitner company, which built Line 2 of the Cablebus, said that the city has potential for up to six more cable car lines, however, he reserved comments on the possible lines.

In the Valley of Mexico a network of cable cars began to be woven. Until now they operate Mexicable Line 1, which runs from Santa Clara to La Cañada, in Ecatepec, State of Mexico; Cablebús Line 1, which goes up from Indios Verdes to Cuautepec, and Cablebús Line 2, which crosses the Sierra de Santa Catarina in Iztapalapa, from the Santa Marta station of Metro Line A to that of Constitución de 1917, from Line 8.

These three lines add up to a network of 24.3 kilometers of cable cars, which will be expanded with the construction of Line 2 of the Mexicable, by Leitner, which with its 8.2 will connect Line 1 with the Indios Verdes Modal Transfer Center, to add thus a network of 32.5 kilometers. cable transport.

