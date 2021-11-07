Little more than a week is left until the new title starring the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, developed by the Frogwares studio, goes on sale. We have already had the opportunity to see the game in action on several occasions, both its investigation sections, combat with weapons, and even a brief introduction to the plot that we will have to unravel during the game. Since it is a title that focuses a lot on conversations, there will be a lot of cutscenes, and therefore, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One presents a video showing all the cinematographic techniques used.

The video in question has been uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Frogwares. In it, we can listen to several developers in charge of cinematics explain the different techniques that are also used in cinema to give a more cinematic feeling, showing that Frogwares’ work draws a lot from cinematographic language, something that says a lot about the intention of the studio.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One launches November 16 for Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC, and a few weeks later it will be released on Xbox One and PS4. Let’s hope that Frogwares has learned from its previous titles and we can enjoy a title that really lives up to the figure of the detective.