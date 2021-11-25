One of the most anticipated events among enthusiasts of Fortnite It is the event with which the chapters of the game culminate. In the previous event, which occurred in October 2019 to end Chapter 1, a black hole swept through the entire universe of Fortnite, and days later, appeared with a new face to start Chapter 2, which so far has eight seasons.

Now, Epic Games announced that Chapter 2 of Fortnite will conclude with a unique in-game event, called The end, or The End, which will take place next Saturday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m., Mexico City time.

“The Convergence is complete and The Queen of the Cube prepares to end the island once and for all. Nothing will ever be the same again ”, shared Epic Games in a publication of its official blog in which it announces the long-awaited event.

The text adds that “Players will face The Queen of the Cube in a battle that will decide the fate of the island”, so it is very likely that the game world will be completely destroyed, as happened in the closing of the previous chapter, so that later it arrives with a renewed map that begins Chapter 3, and changes could also be added to the interface and the game modes.

Throughout the current season eight of Fortnite, the map has been invaded by mysterious cubes, which slowly converged in the center of the island, finally forming a pyramid that houses a strange figure known as the Queen of the Cube, which floats in the air as the Eye of Sauron, and will be whom the players must face in the final battle.

Epic Games also announced that the event The end will support squads of up to 16 players and suggests they connect at least 30 minutes before the start time, to guarantee your place.

In addition, it is important that the players who are going to participate in this event take into account that, once started, they will not be able to modify their settings, so it is recommended that they verify the options they prefer very well before joining.

On the other hand, since repeats of the final event of Fortnite will not be available, the developer company recommends that players and content creators record the event themselves, if they want to relive the experience later.

And since the season will end a day earlier than planned, since initially it had been said that the end would occur on December 5, all players who log in before the end of the season will get 225,000 XP as a reward.

Finally, Fortnite recommends that players complete the quests on pages 1 and 2 of The Queen of the Bucket, collect Ink Bottles and Rainbow Ink to unlock styles for Tuna, and exchange your remaining Battle Stars for rewards, as they will not be loaded in the next chapter.