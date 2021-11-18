Chaos Theory for PC for a limited time

Ubisoft continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary by giving away classic PC games. After having offered some titles in the Assassin’s Creed saga for free, the company now makes the leap to shooter with Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, title that can be free download via Ubisoft Connect until November 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Original game of the year 2005, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is located in a hypothetical year 2008 in which there are power outages throughout the city, sabotage of the stock market, electronic hijacking of national defense systems … In this way, an information war is launched and to prevent these attacks, agents must thoroughly infiltrate hostile territory and collect critical intelligence information, closer to even than the enemy soldiers themselves.

The protagonist of the title is Sam fisher, the best elite undercover agent in the NSA. To complete his mission he must kill up close, attack with his combat knife, shoot with his prototype Land Warrior rifle and use radical suppression techniques such as the reverse neck break.

The Splinter Cell saga continues to be a Ubisoft flagship to this day. Waiting for a new game in the main saga, leaked BattleCat, which would be a PvP FPS starring groups from The Division, Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon as a crossover. Likewise, the saga will feature an exclusive game of Oculus to offer an investing experience to the players. Finally, the fashion for adaptations has also reached Splinter Cell, as Netflix prepares an animated series of up to eight episodes of which little or nothing else is known today.