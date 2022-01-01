In a video of questions to close 2021, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as “CZ”, addressed a series of tweets chosen by the Binance community.

The most prominent message from the Chinese-Canadian businessman was that centralized exchanges like Binance will remain relevant in 2022 and beyond.

In response to a loaded tweet about the dark side of centralized finance, as well as the future of decentralized finance, Zhao said: “Today, we still need centralized systems to integrate with the traditional financial industry so that we can deposit and withdraw money from cryptocurrencies.”

Warned that the cryptocurrency market is still a nascent industry, prone to “hackers, Ponzi schemes, and scammers.”

Many readers will remember one of the legendary rug pulls of 2021, the Squid Game (SQUID) token, which posted a 45,000% gain before falling to zero. In early November, Binance launched an investigation into the token to track the funds associated with the epic pump-and-dump.

Inevitably, when asked about favoritism towards certain blockchain projects, or even for currencies that, according to one Twitter user, are “totally fake”, CZ makes the point:

“Binance includes about six or seven hundred coins of probably 6 million. So only one in 10,000 coins that are created makes it to Binance. That’s about 0.01%. It’s a very small number.”

While the selection of currencies is a moot question, the tightening of the management of centralized exchanges (CEX) has been very present during 2021. Binance Turkey has recently been fined 8 million lira for breach of anti-money laundering regulations, while the CEX as a whole came under pressure in August this year.

As for the growth of the platform, Binance now has more than 90 million users worldwide, dwarfing its team of “a couple thousand old people.” 2021 says goodbye on a high note as regulatory approvals in Canada and Bahrain will bring Binance services to more crypto enthusiasts around the world.

CZ, for its part, will continue holdeando his two favorite coins, Binance Coin (BNB) and Bitcoin (BTC). Reaching 36th in Cointelegraph’s Top 100 Notable People in the Blockchain space in 2021, he wishes us all a happy new year and said he will “continue to work according to feedback from Binance users in 2022.”

