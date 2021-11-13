Changes in the Xbox app: Microsoft mods, installation wherever you want and increasingly similar to steam

Microsoft confirmed that it will release a new version of the Xbox app for PC, with changes that users have long awaited.

Microsoft works on a new version of the app Xbox for Pc. Soon, the platform will allow the use of mods in video games, installation in directories of your choice and many other things that bring you closer to the experience of Steam.

Both the Xbox app and the Microsoft Store on Windows Pc They are quite limited in user actions: you cannot change the installation directories (it is always in Windows / App), video games cannot be modified, among other things that apps like those of Steam or Epic Games Store yes they allow long ago.

The North American company confirmed that Xbox on Pc will bring the aforementioned functions, in addition to allowing users to repair and verify the integration of installed apps, a feature that strangely was also not available until now. For those who are curious about Xbox improvements on PC, you can already try an early access through Xbox Insiders, while later it will come for everyone.

Windows 11: changes to the Microsoft Store and Xbox store

Changes in stores Microsoft Store and Xbox first appeared with the announcement of Windows 11. At that time, the company confirmed that the official app store of the operating system will be much more dynamic and free than the one we know in Windows 10– Will allow the use of Android applications, will be more developer-friendly, and will return compatibility with Win32 programs.

With the possibility of using apps from Android on Windows Pc, users will be able to access exclusive smartphone platforms and applications such as Instagram or Tik Tok from your own Pc, although we will still have to evaluate its performance, of course. About Win32 programs, one of those responsible for Microsoft said “We are allowing developers and independent software vendors to run their applications regardless of whether they are developed as Win32, PWA or UWP.”

Share it with whoever you want