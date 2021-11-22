The impact of Covid-19 has given the real estate sector the opportunity not only to recover, but to achieve significant growth in the medium term, despite the fact that said crisis left the industry as one of the most impacted by the economic situation, the uncertainty and social distancing schemes proposed by governments.

During the contingency period, people have chosen to relocate, and by this I mean an approximate increase of 57% in the demand for rental properties during the first half of the year, and which represents a lower investment in the purchase of estate. Given how uncertain the evolution of the business is, investment opportunities should be analyzed under structured models and considering alternative scenarios.

Currently the interest of investors is placed in the purchase and rental of real estate in beach tourist destinations in Mexico, justified by the current need for outdoor activities and with social distancing. In Mexican beaches, the supply of rental properties exceeded the demand indexes, causing the depletion of the inventory supply for tourists.

These indicators show us that it is essential to promote investments of all types of properties for the economic recovery of the country, under the context that we are currently living with the advances in vaccination against Covid-19 and the opening of national and international trade, the economy has started to stabilize, since interest rates had reductions and the supply of properties is high, which allowed the creation of purchase opportunities with higher benefits.

According to Lamudi’s 2020 Real Estate Market Report, low-income and medium-interest homes, with prices below 3 million pesos, currently represent 44% of total housing demand. In this context, we can say that another of the main opportunities that the real estate market has is the development of more accessible housing.

To support this type of housing investment, there are projects of crowdfunding real estate, a collaborative economy model that has exposed the power of participating in the investment of this market with the need to contribute large amounts of capital.

Despite the ravages that the pandemic has left, the industry sees its speedy recovery, people’s plans to buy or rent have been paused, however, they have not stopped, which implies that a good path is only a matter of time to visualize your complete recovery in the face of this new normal.

Contact:

Esteban Sainz, Real Estate Director at Banco Sabadell *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.