changes in the cabinet

Whether due to resignations, castles and a dismissal, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made changes in his cabinet three years after taking office.

During this year, there have been substitutions derived from resignations and a dismissal in key positions of his work team: in the procurement of the exile of corruption in Mexico, that is, in the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) and in the Unit of Financial Intelligence (FIU); in the legal support of the ¨Presidency, in the Legal Counsel; and in the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), in charge of the country’s internal politics.

The dismissal of Irma Eréndira

After the June 6 elections, where Morena was able to win 11 governorships out of 15 at stake, including that of Guerrero, President López Obrador made a change in his cabinet and dismissed Irma Eréndira Sandoval from the post of Secretary of State. the Public Function (SFP) on June 21.

Unlike the resignation or castling of other collaborators, the federal president did not show any gesture of empathy for Sandoval and limited himself to thanking him for his performance and application of the Republican austerity policy.

“I have made the decision to make a change in the SFP, Irma Eréndira will leave the secretariat and Roberto Salcedo will occupy the secretariat. We thank Irma Eréndira very much for her support, “said President López Obrador.

The truth is that the unusual dismissal of Sandoval was motivated by the annoyance generated in the President of the Republic by the operation so that his brother, Pablo Amílcar Sandoval, was the Morenoist candidate for Guerrero.

Sandoval is attributed by Morena’s operating circles for having made Senator Félix Salgado Macedonio ineligible to contest the governorship, a fact that was carried out at the National Electoral Institute (INE) for having reported pre-campaign expenses.

“Power is humility, it is not arrogance, extravagance, luxury, fancy dress. We should not be civil servants, but public servants, “added López Obrador.

Getting married in Antigua, Guatemala, with the counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Carla Humphrey, between luxuries and with members of the national and business political class, cost Santiago Nieto his job in the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Photo: Notimex.

In early November, both public servants were married amid the luxury scandal in which the celebration was engulfed. The case escalated in public opinion, after the plane where the owner of the newspaper was traveling The universal, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, was arrested in that country for not declaring the origin of 35 thousand dollars in cash.

Due to these events, Paola Félix, CDMX Secretary of Tourism, and who was traveling on the aircraft, also resigned from her assignment.

President López Obrador considered that although Santiago Nieto was a good public servant and an impeccable professional, his administration does not allow extravagances and called on other members of his government to act with responsibility and republican austerity.

“We must recommend to public servants that they act with moderation, with austerity and that they follow the example of (Benito) Juárez who said that the public servant should learn to live in the just mediocrity,” he said.

“It is indeed a scandalous matter, even when it is a private act, because public affairs are increasingly public in Mexico or more is known about private affairs or events, before nothing was known, there was ostentation and waste.”

Julio Scherer: the legal pillar of Q4 leaves the cabinet

On September 2, 2021, Julio Scherer Ibarra, a man from the first circle of trust of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador resigned from the Legal Counsel of the Presidency of the Republic.

Julio Scherer. Photo: Presidency.

The federal president stated that Scherer Ibarra left the office in the cabinet to return to his work as a lawyer. However, from the beginning of the López Obrador administration it was known that the jurist would be for a brief period in the federal government.

Scherer Ibarra, defender of presidential decisions, is credited with the design of raising to constitutional status the guarantee of access to health and the provision of pensions and scholarships to the elderly, students, people with disabilities, as well as free medicines.

“That is why it will be very difficult to reverse this achievement, to remove those rights. This reform was prepared by Julio Scherer ”, highlighted López Obrador.

Similarly, he designed the legal framework for the National Guard and the reinstatement of corruption as a serious crime.

Sánchez Cordero leaves and they return to Segob political vocation

Olga Sánchez Cordero assumed the title of the Ministry of the Interior on December 1, 2018. Thus, she became the first woman to head this agency with the mission of changing its focus, of leading internal politics to one that would ensure human rights .

“The internal politics of this country will have a different vision, that of the eyes of a woman,” said Sánchez Cordero upon assuming the task.

Olga Sánchez Cordero, head of Segob. Photo: Presidency.

During his tenure in the cabinet, Sánchez Cordero promoted a Segob attentive to the defense of women’s rights and to strengthen the administration of justice in Mexico, with laws such as Amnesty.

On August 26, the retired Supreme Court minister asked the head of the federal Executive to return to his seat in the Senate of the Republic, which he had won in 2018, which gave way to Adán Augusto López Hernández, who would have the objective of being the political link of the federal Executive with the other Powers.

“Those were intense times. Intense because that is also the great transformation that you are leading and with which I am fully committed and with which I will continue from the Senate, ”said the retired minister.

Arturo Herrera: they promise you Banxico … then they thank you

Although Arturo Herrera left the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) with the presidential promise to be proposed as the next governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), an unclear motivation broke his appointment and continuity in the government of the Fourth Transformation .

Arturo Herrera. Photo: Ministry of Finance.

Herrera was replaced by Rogelio Ramírez de la O with a castling in the cabinet made on June 9. This change was well seen by the financial markets since Herrera was in charge of economically leading the country during the Covid-19 health emergency without major shocks.

However, the landing in Banxico did not take place. Since August, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked the Senate of the Republic to withdraw the nomination of Arturo Herrera to join the Governing Board of Banco de México.

The decision was untimely. According to the circle close to the former Secretary of Finance, a setback of this magnitude was not expected. In the Presidency of the Republic, no details were given either, only the affirmation that Herrera would not hold a position in the federal government in the short or medium term.

According to versions within the federal government, one of the motivations for not promoting Herrera was that during his tenure he authorized the dispersal of advances in federal participations to outgoing governors, as in Sonora, with Claudia Pavlovich, although he had the presidential instruction not to do so. .

In any case, the replacement in Banxico came from the federal cabinet itself, since López Obrador elected the then Undersecretary of Expenditures of the SHCP to be the first female governor of the central bank.

