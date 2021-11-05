The design change we’ve seen between the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 is quite substantial. The change goes beyond the external appearance, because inside there are also several novelties significant. News that can only be appreciated by disassembling the new AirPods, just what they have done in 52audio.

Lots of tech in really compact headphones

The new AirPods 3 arrive with several interesting changes. Changes that extend so much to the charging case of the headphones, now with MagSafe support, as in the same headphones, with extra microphones and a new form factor. Let’s start by talking about the charging case.





The retention system of the AirPods in the case has changed slightly. Now it is two magnets at the top, located just below the thickest part of the headset, which keep them attached to the case during charging. Along with these Apple has also placed the magnets that keep the case lid closed.





The charging case is thus divided into two parts, the upper one, where we find these magnets, the hinge and where the AirPods themselves rest, and the lower one. Both parts are attached with some adhesive. At the bottom we find the housing for the headphone leg, the battery and, glued to the outer plastic, two magnets to adhere to the MagSafe system. The battery is located in the front of the case.





Once the screws that secure the Lightning connector to the case are removed all internal component assembly can be removed. We see the magnetic charging coil as well as its electronic components. We also find the battery, with a capacity of 345 mAh.





Moving on to the headphones in the video, they manage to disassemble them by separating the two halves of the part where the speakers are housed. Inside we find the speaker, the internal microphone, attached to the chassis of the headset, and the skin sensor. The battery is also housed in the main body of the AirPods, which allows it a much greater width than it would have if it had to be placed on the ear of the earphone.





All components are connected by flexible printed circuits. After removing the battery we reach an antenna, which forms a ring around the thickest area of ​​the headset. From the inside, by pressing, you can remove the microphone that is located at the end of the leg as well as the force sensor along with other antennas. On its reverse is the H1 chip.





Comparing with the interior of the AirPods Pro we clearly see that Apple has achieved greatly simplify the interior of these new headphones. An important advantage when it comes to being able to repair these AirPods and also to recycle them properly when the time comes.

While we could already suspect it, seeing the amount of technology that Apple has managed to put inside these little headphones is quite impressive. A technology that we perceive thanks to the sound quality, yes, but of which we are often not aware until we see it.