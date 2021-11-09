Change your router with these super offers for pre Black Friday

Black Friday is coming and we are already in Amazon some offers interesting in networking devices. We are going to show some routers with which we can change our device and thus improve the Internet connection. We will also see other equipment on offer to improve coverage, such as repeaters, Mesh systems and PLC devices. All of them at a reduced price, so it is a good opportunity to acquire them. As always, we divide them into sections for easy reading.
Routers on sale at Amazon
If there is a fundamental device for our connections, that is the router. It is the device that allows connecting many other equipment such as computers, mobile phones, tablets or any IoT in our home. That is why we must have a router that works correctly, that does not have any problems and that is safe. We are going to see some offers on Amazon to change the old one of our operator. You can see the differences between a gaming router and a normal one. So you can choose which one best suits what you are looking for.
Tenda AC6
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Four external antennas
- Energy saving
- Control via app
- Sale price: 22.99 euros.
ASUS RT-AX58U
- Dual Band Router with Wi-Fi 6
- Four external antennas
- Speed up to 3000 Mbps
- VPN client and server
- AiProtection technology
- Sale price: 162.59 euros.
HUAWEI WiFi AX3
- Wi-Fi 6+ technology
- Four external antennas
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Supports up to 128 connected devices
- Speed up to 3000 Mbps
- Sale price: 34.90 euros.
ASUS RT-AX92U
- Tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6
- Speed up to 6100 Mbps
- Four convertible external antennas
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 205.79 euros.
Devices to improve Wi-Fi
We also want to show a series of interesting offers on Amazon on devices with which we can improve wireless coverage and have greater stability and speed. Devices such as repeaters, Mesh or PLC systems are very useful in this sense and can help in our day to day to have a larger capacity home network. You can see an article where we talk about the best place to place a Wi-Fi repeater.
TP-Link RE455
- Dual band Wi-Fi repeater
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Smart indicator
- Speed up to 1750 Mbps
- Sale price: 59.99 euros.
D-Link DAP-1620
- Wi-Fi repeater with speed up to 1300 Mbps
- Two external antennas
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Signal indicator
- Sale price: 28.99 euros.
Tenda Nova MW6
- Wi-Fi Mesh system with router and satellite
- Dual band
- Four Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Covers an area of 330 square meters
- Sale price: 63.99 euros.
ASUS ZenWiFi XT8
- Tri-band mesh system with Wi-Fi 6
- Speed up to 6600 Mbps
- Covers an area of 510 square meters
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 329.99 euros.
Tenda PH6
- Kit of two PLC devices
- AV 1000
- Power saving mode
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 31.99 euros.
AVM FRITZ! 1260E
- Kit of two PLC devices
- Dual band
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Sale price: 114.95 euros.
