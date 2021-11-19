In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Would you like to have different lighting in your living room or bedroom every day? Even adjusting the setting at different times of the same day?

The led bulbs not only offer a lower consumption, but also allow you to customize the color of the light, with 16 million different combinations.

East Pair of Tp-Link Tapo LED bulbs with 16 million colors are 43% off.

Are two smart led bulbs that are controlled from the mobile. Through an app you can adjust the brightness, and it also changes the color of the light.

Two TP-Link Tapo LED bulbs with 16 million colors, for only 19.99 euros

You have the option of program different color combinations and sequences, to create very original settings, at different times of the day. Or one for each day.

They only consume 8.7 W, but the lighting is equivalent to that of a traditional 60W bulb. The brightness reaches 806 lumens.

Are compatible with the Google Virtual Assistant and with Alexa, so if you have an Amazon Echo device or a Google Home or Nest device, you can control the bulbs with your voice.

They are highly appreciated by video game players, to create different settings when streaming on Twitch or YouTube.

They do not need any type of hub or central controller, they themselves connect directly to the house’s WiFi.

A very useful function is the Away mode, which randomly turns lights on and off when you’re on vacation, to fool thieves, and make it look like someone is home.

Two Tp-Link Tapo LED bulbs with 16 million colors are available.