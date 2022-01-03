Your iPhone wallpaper is the first thing you see when the screen is turned on. There are those who have their pet, their relatives or loved ones, places where they have been on vacation … The possibilities are many. Others of us settle for the official wallpaper. But we all agree on something. Occasionally we change the background or wallpaper. What if you could change it automatically, without you touching anything? With the Shortcuts app it is possible.

Next, we are going to explain, step by step, how to change the wallpaper on your iPhone, in the official way. Four easy steps but that you may not know if you have just released your first iPhone. And for the most demanding, we will also see a simple but effective trick that will allow us have a new fund automatically. Thanks to Apple’s automation app, Shortcuts. Shortcuts in English.

So you can surprise friends and strangers with your best photographs, with images from the internet or with wallpapers created expressly so that your iPhone stands out by itself thanks to the quality and resolution from your screen.

Change iPhone wallpaper

Let’s start easy. You have a new iPhone and you want to change the default background. So, let’s Settings, where are all the configuration and customization options of your iPhone. There, we will go directly to Wallpaper, and then, Select new fund. In that same menu you will see the option “dark aspect”. If you activate it, the wallpaper of your iPhone it will darken automatically when there is little ambient light or it is at night.

After clicking on Select new fund, we have four options to choose from. The first three have to do with wallpapers created by Apple. There are dynamic backgrounds that move slightly when tilting the iPhone. There are fixed ones, those of a lifetime, with photographs and images created for the different versions of iOS. And thirdly, Live funds. They are animated backgrounds and are available for iPhone 6s or newer models.

Lastly, you can choose own photos that you save on your iPhone. For this you can use the different folders or classifications that you will see under the three main options.

When you choose the appropriate wallpaper, you can move the image if it doesn’t fit to the screen. This will highlight the part that you decide. It is also possible to enlarge or reduce it. And if you want the wallpaper to move slightly when tilting the iPhone, you can activate the option Depth. Once the background is framed, click on Define.

The last step is to set whether the wallpaper will be for locked screen and / or home screen. You can use one for both cases or one for each. One possibility is to play with two similar images, one for the lock and the other for the unlocked screen.

Change wallpaper automatically

The downside of the traditional method of changing iPhone wallpaper is that you have to change it by hand. When you get tired of an image, you have to put another one. And so over and over again. What happens if we want to release a new fund every day, week or month?

The good news is that you don’t need to install a new app. You already have it on your iPhone. Is named Shortcuts, Shortcuts in English, and is used for, precisely, automate manual tasks. You may not have used it because you did not know it or because it seems complicated to you. In this second case, there is no problem. Users from all over the world create their own shortcuts and share them with us in shortcut repositories. And if you have time and patience, you can create your own shortcut to change the wallpaper yourself.

Searching for “wallpapers” in repositories like RoutineHub or ShortcutsGallery You will find many options to change the wallpaper by pressing a button, change the background randomly … There are several combinations. You will also find already created shortcuts in the Shortcut Gallery, within the app itself. Let’s see several examples related to what we want: change wallpaper without touching anything.

Random Recent Photo : When you activate this shortcut, a photo of the 50 most recent that you have taken or saved on your iPhone will appear as the wallpaper.

: When you activate this shortcut, a photo of the 50 most recent that you have taken or saved on your iPhone will appear as the wallpaper. Random Wallpaper : If you create a folder or album called “Wallpaper” in Apple Photos, by activating this shortcut, you will have one of the images from that album as your wallpaper. There you can save the best funds you find online .

: If you create a folder or album called “Wallpaper” in Apple Photos, by activating this shortcut, you will have one of the images from that album as your wallpaper. There you can save the best . Daily wallpapers – Landscapes 4K : Although you will have to sacrifice 221 MB of your space on your iPhone, in return you will enjoy 85 wallpapers in 4K quality to surprise you every day. First activate it in manual mode to download the funds and then you can automate it.

: Although you will have to sacrifice 221 MB of your space on your iPhone, in return you will enjoy 85 wallpapers in 4K quality to surprise you every day. First to download the funds and then you can automate it. Set new wallpaper: A shortcut to change the background by pressing a button from the images provided by an app that you will have to install separately. You have several options for its activation and you can even automate it entirely.

Once these shortcuts are installed, you can automate them from Shortcuts in the tab Automation. Just click on the + icon to create a new automation. Choose the temporary parameters and then the shortcut to be activated. This way you will have a new fund every day, week or month. You can even edit already created shortcuts to customize them to your liking.