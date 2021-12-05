The androgynous designs Things are changing and not only Jared Leto or Harry Styles dare with them. Men’s and women’s wardrobes are increasingly interchangeable and not only based on unisex designs, but also with more traditionally feminine trends that are conquering men who love fashion. The Chanel tweed jackets They are a fashion classic that Pharrel Williams, Maluma and Joe Jonas they wore at the Chanel perfume centennial party.

The singer Pharrel Williams She wears her long pink coat with a rocker touch, playing on contrasts.





Maluma opts for the long Chanel cardigan combined with white joggers. It does not lack neither the pearls nor the recognizable logo of the French firm.





Asos proposes us to copy this style with two cardigans with a vee neck and pastel tones. With flame design for 45.99 euros.





And in lilac with a cloud print for a naive wink.





Joe Jonas He also opts for the white tones and the elegance of the classic Chanel jacket.





