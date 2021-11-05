By a amount close to 500 euros It is impossible not to whet your appetite, since you can hardly buy it cheaper than that figure. It may seem somewhat elevated, but given its characteristics worth pay for it.

It is no joke, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is usually close to 650 euros. But with this mind blowing discount from Amazon you can get it with a discount of almost 200 euros.

In this case it is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE , the most affordable high-end smartphone from the South Korean company. Due to its specifications it is considered by a large number of users as one of the best current mobile devices, so you should not pass up the opportunity.

Great for anything

The Galaxy S20 FE is possibly the most complete terminal and of quality that you can find right now in the sector. Its components are proof of this and you can use the phone for any type of activity.

The crown jewel Samsung’s device is, without a doubt, its screen Infinity-O Super AMOLED. In terms of brightness and color reproduction it is unrivaled in that price range. On the other hand, it has 120 Hz refresh rate, which provides exceptional fluidity when browsing the mobile.

Another of its remarkable characteristics is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. One of the latest models of the firm and that provides brutal performance to run any software. With it you can enjoy a huge number of titles, since in Samsung terminals you can play deliveries that are in the Game pass from Xbox.

In addition, you will have 128 GB of storage so you can install everything you want and much more without any worries. Not to mention that it has 5G connectivity, which will allow you to enjoy a higher connection speed compared to other phones.

Your battery has a 4500 mAh capacity. A figure that will give you the pleasure of not having to worry about charging your smartphone. While it is true that its fast charge could be somewhat higher instead of 25W. Even so, it is a fabulous option and for the current price at which it is found you shouldn’t think about it for a second plus.