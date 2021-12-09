

12/08/2021 On at 21:23 CET



UEFA has decided to suspend the match between Atalanta and Villarreal corresponding to the last day of the Champions League group stage due to heavy snowfall in the city of Bergamo. The stadium presents a state in which it is impossible for either team to practice soccer.

The match, which will dictate which of the two teams will access the round of 16 of the highest continental competition, It will be played on Thursday at a time yet to be defined, as stated by the Castellón club itself in an official statement.

The people of Castellón arrive at the last day with everything to decide: With one point more than the Italian team, Unai Emery’s team has to win or draw away from home to get a ticket to the round of 16.