12/07/2021 On at 21:46 CET

Daniel Guillén

The Real Madrid midfielder, Luka modric, has reached 100 Champions League appearances and he becomes the ninth player who, wearing the white elastic, achieves this figure in the entire history of the club. In the current squad, only Toni Kroos (119), Karim Benzema (116) and Marcelo (101) add more games.

The Croatian, who is one of the players most used by Carlo Ancelotti this 2021/22 season, registers 92 appearances with Real Madrid, with six goals and 13 assists, and another eight with Tottenham, with one goal and one assist. The Balkan has started 85% of the times in the competition during his career in London and Madrid.

The former Tottenham has achieved 100 games as a white player just as they did before Iker Casillas, Raúl González, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos. In his record there are a total of four titles, three of them achieved consecutively with Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund, his favorite rival

The Balkan made his debut for Real Madrid in the Champions League with a victory (3-2) against Manchester City in the 2012/13 season.. Since then he has faced countless rivals, among which Borussia Dortmund stands out above all: the Germans are the opponent they have played the most times with three wins, three draws and three losses.

In a more global look, Modric He has played a total of 408 official matches as a target among all competitions, where he has scored 28 goals and 66 assists. He has also been international up to 146 times, the player who has done it the most in the history of the national team.