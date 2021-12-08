The Chamber of Deputies asked the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) to respect the provisions of article 41 of the Constitution, which indicates that political parties that do not obtain more than 3% of the vote in the elections will lose their registration.

This occurs after it was announced that the jurisdictional electoral body will analyze a project of the magistrate Indalfer Infante, that intends to return the record to Fuerza por México despite the fact that it did not reach 3% of the votes in the June 6 elections on the grounds that the Covid-19 pandemic limited the capacities of this organization to obtain votes.

Read: Force for Mexico and RSP will challenge INE’s decision: they seek to be in the 2024 elections

Therefore, the legislative area of ​​San Lázaro It also asked the TEPJF -by means of an approved agreement- that its resolutions guarantee the constitutional principles of the electoral function “Especially those of certainty, legality and objectivity and not to make interpretations that exceed the minimum parameters established by the fundamental principles in electoral matters and that disrupt the essential values ​​of our democracy.”

This Wednesday, the Superior Chamber of the jurisdictional electoral body will discuss said project, which will go against what the National Electoral Institute (INE) determined, which in September approved the declaration of loss of registration of the Encuentro Solidario (PES) parties, Force for Mexico and Progressive Social Networks (RSP) for not having obtained at least 3% of the valid vote in the last election on June 6 of this year.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel