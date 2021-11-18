Photo: (Colprensa – Sergio Acero)

In its second plenary debate, the House of Representatives sank the bill that sought to regularize the use of recreational marijuana in adults in Colombia. With 77 votes in favor and 46 against, the congressmen decided to sink the initiative that in 2019 had also tried to pass.

“Come back and play! Our bill that sought to regulate cannabis for adult use was shelved (71 vs 46). Yet another initiative that falls without even being debated. The ban is an error that has cost us a lot of blood, we are left to correct it”, Said one of the authors of the project, the representative Juan Fernando Reyes.

For his part, representative Mauricio Toro said: “They once again shelved the Cannabis Project for adult use, with 71 votes for YES and 46 for NO. Hiding the reality DOES NOT solve the problems. When will they understand that prohibitionism is not the way out? We will continue insisting until the regulation is a reality ”.

Among those who were against the project stood out the representative Ángela Sánchez, who during the debate assured: “We cannot promote this irresponsible consumption without any guarantee and without any approach to prevention, which is what the country needs. That is why I invite you all to vote on this filing proposal that we have signed ”.

For his part, the representative Christian Garcés pointed out: “Why are we going to increase consumption in our country. Why powers like Germany and France have not legalized it having economic resources and a greater capacity for prevention. Those are the questions we must ask ourselves. “

Relive the debate here:

This was the project that proposed to regulate the consumption of marijuana

The authors of the initiative argued that in order to recognize and guarantee the fundamental rights to equality and free development of personality, article 49 of the Political Constitution had to be modified so that marijuana was excluded from the prohibition of carrying and consuming narcotic or psychotropic substances.

“The prohibition will not apply to cannabis and its derivatives for use by adults.. Nor will it apply to the scientific destination of these substances, as long as the licenses granted by the competent authority are available. The Law may restrict and sanction the possession and consumption of cannabis and its derivatives in public spaces, common areas and school environments, among others, ”the bill reads.

If the project had passed, the national government had a period of six months to formulate, disseminate and implement a strict public policy regarding the prevention and care of cannabis use, “This policy must be accompanied by a comprehensive national educational strategy that aims to prevent consumption”.

This same initiative took place in Congress on September 24, 2019 and its first debate presentation report was approved. The Draft Legislative Act continued its transit to the Plenary of the House of Representatives, where, although a positive presentation was filed for a second debate, the project was shelved due to the fact that legislative times were exhausted necessary to continue your process.

“In Colombia there have been two tendencies, a prohibitionist one, in contrast to a vindication of individual freedoms.. The Courts have opened the possibility of adopting a more humane, safe and effective drug policy by allowing the minimum dose, the supply dose and the right to free consumption, but the current policies materialized in Legislative Act 02 of 2009, the National Police Code and Decree 1844 of 2018, have opted for the application of prohibitionist measures that they do not know fundamental rights ”, argued the authors of the project.

KEEP READING:

Carlos Mattos is already in Colombia: he will have to respond in two judicial processes

Alejandro Gaviria agrees to go to the downtown conclave