The billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has sold 15% of his position in the trading platform for cryptocurrencies and shares in the financial company SoFi.

The company went public earlier this year through a merger with a blank checking company run by Palihapitiya and It was originally valued at $ 8.65 billion and now has a market capitalization of $ 17.04 billion.

Palihapitiya, Bitcoin (BTC) billionaire and former top Facebook executive, confirmed its decision to sell SoFi shares through a tweet on Friday.

1 / Many of us are trying to make sense of what’s happening in the markets these days. Here are some observations and moves we’ve recently made to continue our work: pic.twitter.com/Z4yA7sS3N6 – Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) November 18, 2021

1 / Many of us are trying to make sense of what is happening in the markets these days. Here are some observations and moves we’ve made recently to continue our work:

In his announcement, he stated, “Equity markets, cryptocurrency markets, artwork valuations, SaaS multiples … almost everything seems to be at all-time highs.”, while explaining some of the movements that his investment company Social Capital has made.

Palihapitiya said that sold 15% of its SoFi shares “to finance other investments in technologies that will shape our future”, mentioning California-based battery materials innovator Mitra Chem.

SoFi shares fell nearly 2% after the announcement.

SoFi is a modern financial platform consisting of five sections: equity loans, investment management, business development and consulting, career development, and personal finance education.

Palihapitiya also noted that it intends to increase Social Capital’s investment in healthcare provider Clover Health, but he did not specify to what extent.

Social Capital’s portfolio consists of 74 companies, and Palihapitiya himself enjoys a net worth of about $ 1.1 billion, which technically makes him a Bitcoin billionaire., since it has long considered that Bitcoin is a good investment.

More recently, Palihapitiya has started supporting projects on other platforms such as Solana.

Keep reading: