Challenging the meaning of one's legacy

When it comes to examining the economics of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as it has been shaping up in recent months, two main trends can be distinguished. On the one hand, an entirely new marketplace that allows various artists to join a new economy of creators – the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, various types of pixel art creators, and flickering creatives like the Long Neck Women Paintings Creator. , the sale of which brought the 12-year-old artist close to 1,394 Ether (ETH), which is equivalent to $ 6 million at the time of writing.

But the truth is that an NFT is much more than that. Take an example of one of the first significant sales of NFT, when Jack Dorsey sold the first tweet that appeared on Twitter in exchange for an amount that was then worth about 2.9 million dollars. That NFT gained value, but in fact, its own assimilation as an NFT preserved a kind of inheritance.

The day that Twitter disappears from the web, or the old-fashioned text platform disappears, like many sites that were part of the annals of the web and simply disappeared, the only thing that will remain will be what someone has created economic value for , beyond the symbolic value. A unique value, which stands on its own, and which makes the conservation of tradition and heritage a sustainable operation.

Garry Kasparov conducts NFTs

Garry Kasparov, the former world chess champion, the man who has held that title for more years than anyone else, has decided to digitize his legacy and turn vast chapters of his past into an NFT.

“My NFT adventure with 1Kind reflects my lifelong desire to take on new challenges and work with exciting new technologies,” says Kasparov. “From artificial intelligence to cryptocurrencies and blockchain, I have always believed that innovation is the only way forward. We have collaborated closely from the beginning to create not only one-of-a-kind items, but an entirely new way to use NFTs to tell a story. , one with a true story behind it. “”

One of the interesting things about Kasparov is his interest in human-machine interfaces. Kasparov is perhaps the most famous chess player of all time, the youngest to win the world championship and the longest on the throne.

But, in fact, his games against supercomputers gave him his worldwide fame. Kasparov has beaten state-of-the-art chess computers on several occasions, but his 1997 defeat to IBM’s Deep Blue computer marked the turning point and symbolized the fact that artificial intelligence manages to match and even match human intelligence. . On a symbolic level, it was precisely this defeat that linked Kasparov’s fate to the development of the digital age.

Now, with the NFT project that Kasparov launches together with the 1Kind platform, he once again shakes up basic concepts: of heritage, legacy and history. Kasparov aims to create a digital presence for various chapters of his past, thus creating a legacy that does not depend on exhibitions, showcases or history books. Objects, photos and paintings depicting his past, he drops through the NFTs, not to support some creator economy, but like that tweet from Dorsey, to preserve a legacy before it disappears, and to attract more. people as interested in preserving that heritage. As Kasparov explains:

“It is the first time that a whole life will become NFT: my life. I wanted to share not only my chess games and my successes, but everything that has shaped me and my legacy on and off the board.”

A new chapter of patrimonial perseverance

Today, to document a heritage you need books, museums or unique visits. But all this requires massive and prolonged support; after all, a museum cannot own itself and needs the support of taxpayers’ money or one-time funds. But when Kasparov makes his legacy public in the NFTs, he is decentralizing heritage preservation. He asks collectors to participate not only in his legacy, but also in its preservation. At the simplest level, if Kasparov himself disappears from human consciousness, even these heritage objects will lose their value. So the interest of the person participating in the sale becomes the same as that of Kasparov himself. Preserve heritage and expose it to as many people as possible.

“The deeply personal character of this project is evident in each NFT. My family and my childhood, my rise as a chess champion and the conquest of the world title, and my explorations in politics, education, writing and public speaking. Documents and artifacts never before seen by the public are my personal notebooks and family photos. The cast includes the coaches who shaped my chess, my fresh start with a new career and family after chess, and, through all this, my greatest champion from the beginning, my mother. “

“Garry, how do you want to be remembered?” I admit I thought about those things even when I was a young world champion, but then I only considered my legacy on the chessboard. Decades later, this third installment of NFT is my answer.

In practice, this is an interesting experiment. After all, this sale includes not only digital art, or representations of past moments, such as the NBA Moments, but also digital representations of real objects such as notebooks, cards, physical photographs of Kasparov’s past and others. That is, the buyer will have digital ownership of objects, of which another person can have physical ownership.

But, in fact, it is possible that in the world we are heading towards it is not clear who will have the more equitable property: the one with a paper copy of a playing card in the safe, or the one with the digital representation. , which can be shown to the world without fear of being damaged or disappearing. Kasparov himself also admits that it is not a minor challenge, but perhaps it is again his way of breaking down barriers and concepts, in the transition to the era of Web 3.0.

“I admit that I am a little nervous, like when I sat in my first match of the world championship, playing against a supercomputer, or when I left the familiar world of chess behind to fight for democracy in Russia and beyond. But what are we? Without new challenges? Without taking risks? The status quo was never enough for me, and in that spirit I am delighted to share this ambitious and unrivaled collection. I hope people enjoy it and can’t wait to see what comes next. ” says Kasparov.

