Experts have affirmed that more than 15% of the national territory, as well as 68.5% of its population and 70% of GDP are some of the aspects most likely to suffer the negative consequences derived from climate change. All of this could undoubtedly result in significant effects on the economic, social, health and environmental systems.

It is inevitable to stop the increase in global temperature, but what can be done is to try to avoid, mitigate and compensate the pollution that we are generating through clear and ambitious policies and goals. On the day of COP26, Mexico must recognize that it faces challenges and opportunity costs in its climate agenda and in its efforts to combat climate change, meeting its climate commitment targets of reducing emissions by 22% by 2030 and by 50% by 2050.

Among the main challenges Mexico faces is a current energy policy without certainty that must change to provide confidence to private initiative and foreign direct investment. The federal government shows a lack of leadership in environmental sustainability and environmental political ambition by not increasing its climate commitments established in the agreement under the Climate Change Convention, which were adopted at the COP in Paris 2015.

Additionally, the federal budget has reduced the financial resources essential to combat climate change and the available funds are limited.

Mexico runs the great risk of becoming an emerging economy that does not comply with the commitments made in Paris. The country will not meet its emissions targets unless it implements new policies, including strengthening carbon reduction targets, reversing the fossil fuel trend, and expanding renewable energy.

The government has made burning fossil fuels the centerpiece of its energy policy, a move that is expected to increase the country’s emissions.