This is because, in recent months, companies have found that their employees are even more productive than before; It is no longer a question of where they are or the number of hours they spend in front of a monitor, the important thing lies in the results obtained and how the workers feel about their lifestyle.

From my perspective, organizations have the responsibility to care about the well-being of their employees so that there is a balance between their work and personal life, implementing flexible work models based on results. Under this premise, for example, the company where I work implemented the global model Work Your Way, which allows employees to decide how and where to work, assessing the balance between personal and professional life.

A program of flexibility and trust in people is essential to continue promoting the company’s organizational culture.

Another great lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that more flexible work models are essential for continued growth, which will help attract and retain talent in an increasingly competitive environment, as well as being more inclusive. with the global community and drive stronger connections that will help better serve customers.

The dynamics of flexibility within companies make it possible to popularize virtual work, the search for talent beyond borders, as well as reduce the rigidity of the organizational structure. In addition, they provide numerous benefits such as attracting better talent, increasing productivity and decreasing staff turnover.

Regardless of the model selected, the important thing is to share decisions and work in a way that accommodates functions and preferences. Likewise, it is essential to define in detail specific objectives, compliance deadlines and presentation of progress or results of the work.

Editor’s note: Isela García is Latin America & Mexico HR Operations, People & Organization Director of 3M. Follow her on LinkedIn . The opinions published in this column belong exclusively to the author.

