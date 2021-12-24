It is estimated that approximately 30% of sales for the year are made during the Christmas season, which significantly compromises companies to perform efficiently during it. Additionally, the gradual exit from the pandemic adds additional challenges to the 2021 season and has changed some rules of the game for manufacturers and stores.

Based on these challenges, I share five recommendations to face complexity and optimize performance this Christmas 2021.

one. Protect Christmas and Three Kings Day. Due to delays in supplies and complexity in freight, in general it was not possible for many companies to maintain and optimize their results on the Good End. Therefore, it is necessary to maximize the possibility of increasing the Christmas and Kings sale to to be able to compensate for this effect and at least maintain the total sale of the season compared to previous years. Make sure you have the necessary product and supports to meet the demand in this most important time now.

two. Accelerate your supply chain. The possible concentration of demand during the Christmas and Kings days will force the need to react faster to refills and exhaustion at the point of sale. Analyze your operation and logistics to evaluate the possibility of speeding up times and providing additional support to properly maintain the assortment at the point of sale and avoid losing sales.

3. Resist the temptation to over-promote. Observe the situation at the point of sale and analyze the real need to promote and give discounts. Go back to the basics of supply and demand. It does not make sense to offer discount and promote products if there is a limitation on oversupply. The lower the offer, at least keep the price.

Remember that we have entered an inflationary environment and that your profitability has probably been diminished by increases in the cost of supplies and logistics. In the end, selling is vanity, but generating profit is reality.