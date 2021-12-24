Operational challenges

As I mentioned, the user experience is the most important challenge to consider and that experience is shared inside and outside the business. We will have to make financial decisions to better invest our capital, always having a consumer-focused vision, having sufficient inventory available for seasonal sales and that the delivery logistics is at the level of our clients’ expectations.

Technological challenges

The success of an e-commerce depends to a large extent on the certainty that we offer to users who enter their personal and bank details at the time of purchase. Computer security must be optimized or implemented throughout the user’s journey, as well as tools that improve their experience such as Chatbots, Artificial Intelligence and augmented reality.

Opportunities

Being at the head of a successful business unit requires that vision not only of what is happening, but of the opportunities that open up to intelligently grow our business.

The challenge consists not only in implementing tools, but in understanding what our client or potential client needs, analyzing the data and based on that, generating strategies that improve their shopping experience with us, that they become a recurring client and, consequently, may our business continue to grow steadily.

Here are some recommendations to consider:

– Use business intelligence and analysis platforms. Decision-making based on centralized data and having an agile tool to carry out this analysis will be an obligation during 2022. It will no longer be acceptable for those who sell mostly through the internet to make operational or financial decisions without having a backup in the information generated. for their own business.

– Payment methods. We cannot afford to lose clients because their card is not accepted, the payment is not carried out properly or there are no payment options such as monthly payments with or without interest. The above without neglecting offline payment methods.

– Augmented reality (AR). We have to distinguish ourselves from the competition and customers are increasingly informed before making a purchase. Nobody wants to be guessing how the product will look when we receive it, the AR will be a determining factor in the purchase decision.