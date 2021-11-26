By: Dr. Alfonso Vega, Surgeon with Specialty in Internal Medicine, Institutional Coordinator of the IMSS HIV program, Founder of AMMVIH 1999, President AMMVIH 2020.

LaSalud.mx .- The appearance of SARS CoV-2 infection has generated a significant impact of a magnitude not yet defined in all areas of society and in the case of HIV infection, the need to adapt according to the multiple repercussions presented.

In the case of diagnosis, since 2020, mainly due to the fear of the population at risk of presenting themselves in a medical unit, there was a brutal impact on infection detection. According to the country’s health authorities, a more than 50% decrease in screening tests This has been coupled with an increase in the clinical presentation of new cases of HIV infection that debut with opportunistic infections that we no longer frequently treated before the development and management with combined antiretroviral therapies. The hospital admission of patients with pulmonary disease due to pneumocystosis and the need to even carry out a differential diagnosis with the same Covid-19 has been a common scenario in hospitals.

In this regard, and since the simplification of antiretroviral therapies, the development of the immune reconstitution syndrome with a clinical manifestation of tuberculosis not only with pulmonary repercussion, which can be complicated by the difficulty in availability and continuity of antifimic treatment. Considering that the specialists involved in the care of HIV infection in hospital units were assigned as leaders for the integration of teams for the care of Covid-19, the monitoring of the therapeutic response to the infection through clinical evaluation with Laboratory studies of viral load and CD 4 lymphocyte quantification have been intermittent in no lesser proportion of people living with HIV, generating the uncertainty about the knowledge of the disease state.

During the care of the pandemic, we have suffered the irreparable loss of family, friends and colleagues who succumbed to the aggressive and inexorable behavior of the SARS CoV2 infection during the exercise of their work.

Despite the implementation of the possibility of providing medication for more than a month to people living with HIV, the intermittences in the continuity of treatment Not only do they put the efficacy of this at risk, but they have increased the possibility of further incentivizing the black market of antiretrovirals, as well as the prescription of these by personnel not related to the health area.

The way to update in different areas related to the infection has also changed, making it necessary to carry out the different international scientific meetings virtually which in some way increases the possibility of accessing essential information to stay at the forefront, without neglecting that in some cases and in a reasonable way, access to these events has been made free of charge while maintaining the academic level. This is how we did it in the Mexican Medical Association of HIV (AMMVIH) that we had the challenge of giving virtual continuity to our annual international symposiums with an academic faculty of international recognition in addition to adding other monthly activities of interest not only related to HIV but also to Covid-19.

The problem described has required the implementation of adaptive measures aimed at giving continuity to the care of people living with HIV and whose initial implementation was not exempt from errors and difficulties in its implementation for the sake of avoid a lack of control of the infection whose repercussions we will probably see depending on the behavior of the Covid-19 pandemic.

