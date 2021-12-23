Great news for all fans of the professional Free Fire scene is that LVP (Grupo MEDIAPRO) and Garena launch important changes in the Free Fire competition ecosystem in Latin America.

Something that seems quite striking to us is that LVP (Grupo MEDIAPRO) and Garena are launching Challengers Free Fire North and Challengers Free Fire South, two new competitions that allow us to take a new step forward in the professionalization of the sector.

Best of all, Challengers Free Fire will have 24 professional teams, 12 per region, and will divide each competitive year into two cycles: Opening (February-April) and Closing (August-October).

The North will have server teams from the US (Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela and the countries of Central America), while in Retadores Sur the SAC server organizations (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay will face each other). ).

Both leagues will distribute an annual prize pool of 40,000 USD (20,000 USD per league in each cycle), which will be distributed to the top 6 teams according to their position at the end of the competition. The 12 teams from each region will seek to become the best squad over 9 rounds and an ascending points system.

Each day will be crucial to score the highest number of points since, in addition to being crowned champions, three places will be at stake for each league for the promotion series to the Free Fire League, the highest continental competition of the famous mobile game.

“At LVP we believe that the time has come to strengthen the Free Fire professional ecosystem, hence, with the support of Garena, we have decided to bring together the best teams from each region that have not yet participated in the Free Fire League. In this way, we are convinced that there will be more and more talent in the region, which will also help the arrival of new sponsors ”, explains Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP.

LVP and Garena also continue to bet on the National Free Fire, the national Free Fire tournaments (Argentina, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru), since the last team of North and South Free Fire Challengers in each cycle must defend their place in front of the best teams of the National Tournaments of their region, generating an aspirational ecosystem that will connect the base with the top.