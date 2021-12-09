The challenge # LenguaDeSeñasDance began on November 28 in the celebration of the National Day of Deaf peopleSince that date, it has been working to teach Mexican Sign Language through dances and choreography.

This challenge, organized by the Center for the Social Inclusion of the Deaf (InclusSor), in conjunction with the Mexican Federation of the Deaf (FEMESOR) and the Association of the Deaf of Mexico City, is committed to teaching Sign Language to 1 million Mexican and Mexican listeners in Mexico.

So far, close to 600 thousand TikTok users They have joined the challenge through the hashtag # LenguaDeSeñasDance on the platform, following the enthusiasm of tiktokers such as Sebastian Mariscal @sebasmariscal, Joystick @joystickmusica, Aram Gutiérrez @aramgucci, Ary Vilchis @aryvilchis, Barbs @barbsyt, Betsy Doodles @betsydoodles, Karely LSM @ karely.lsm, Panque Cocines Cakery @pc_cakery, Rebeca Schürenkämper @rebecaschurenk and Sebasti Eng @sebastieng, among others.

The goal is to surpass the million tiktokers that can upload your video before the December 10 with a choreography or dance made from the movements and gestures of a word in sign language, so that every time someone learns or follows a dance on TikTok, they can also learn a word in sign language and convert to TikTok at the largest Mexican Sign Language school in the world.

To participate you only have to follow 3 simple steps:

Find a word in sign language on the Internet and turn it into a dance. Caption the TikTok with the word in large letters. Include the hashtag: # LenguaDeSignasDance

And that’s it, every time someone learns a dance, they will learn a new sign language word with which they can communicate in a basic way with the deaf community in Mexico.

To see all the videos that have joined the # Sign LanguageDance challenge on TikTok and learn a phrase in Sign Language, just go to the page: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lenguadeseñasdance.

